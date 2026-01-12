Iran Unrest Escalates: Global Reactions and Potential U.S. Intervention

Recent civil unrest in Iran has resulted in over 500 fatalities, with protests intensifying against the clerical regime. According to the U.S.-based rights group HRANA, nearly 490 protesters and 48 security personnel have been verified dead, with over 10,600 arrested, amidst the largest demonstrations since 2022.

President Donald Trump has raised the stakes by considering possible interventions, including military strikes and cyber weapons, after threatening to support the protesters if force was used against them. Discussions are ongoing with top U.S. advisers, while Iran warns of targeting U.S. military bases if attacked.

Communication from within Iran is severely affected by an internet blackout, complicating information verification. With social tension at peak levels, U.N. Secretary-General Antonio Guterres has urged restraint, while local authorities have framed the unrest as driven by foreign influences, particularly the U.S. and Israel.

(With inputs from agencies.)