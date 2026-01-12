Trump Signals Negotiation with Iran Amid Rising Tensions

President Donald Trump revealed that Iran reached out to propose negotiations after his warnings about Iran's crackdown on protesters.

Speaking onboard Air Force One, Trump confirmed ongoing talks to arrange a meeting with Tehran but highlighted the possibility of taking action due to the escalating death toll and arrests in Iran.

Trump remarked, "I think they're tired of being beat up by the United States," indicating Iran's readiness for dialogue. Meanwhile, the crackdown has resulted in 544 confirmed protester deaths, activists reported.

