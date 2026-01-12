Left Menu

Trump Signals Negotiation with Iran Amid Rising Tensions

President Donald Trump announced Iran's proposal for negotiations following his response to their crackdown on protesters. While discussions are underway, Trump warned of possible action due to increasing casualties in Iran. At least 544 people have died in the protests, raising concerns internationally.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Dubai | Updated: 12-01-2026 07:52 IST | Created: 12-01-2026 07:52 IST
Trump Signals Negotiation with Iran Amid Rising Tensions
Trump
  • Country:
  • United Arab Emirates

President Donald Trump revealed that Iran reached out to propose negotiations after his warnings about Iran's crackdown on protesters.

Speaking onboard Air Force One, Trump confirmed ongoing talks to arrange a meeting with Tehran but highlighted the possibility of taking action due to the escalating death toll and arrests in Iran.

Trump remarked, "I think they're tired of being beat up by the United States," indicating Iran's readiness for dialogue. Meanwhile, the crackdown has resulted in 544 confirmed protester deaths, activists reported.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trademark Battle Heats Up as IGCL Protects INDOCARB Brand

Trademark Battle Heats Up as IGCL Protects INDOCARB Brand

 United States
2
Suraksha Group Revives Jaypee Infratech with Massive Construction Completion

Suraksha Group Revives Jaypee Infratech with Massive Construction Completion

 India
3
Kerala's Battle for Financial Fairness: A Satyagraha Spotlight

Kerala's Battle for Financial Fairness: A Satyagraha Spotlight

 India
4
Trump's Cap on Credit Card Interest Rates Shakes Financial Stocks

Trump's Cap on Credit Card Interest Rates Shakes Financial Stocks

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Digitalization redefines work without triggering job collapse

Vaccines advance, but hesitancy threatens global immunization gains

Educated consumers are the strongest weapon against financial scams

Women’s ethical concerns are slowing generative AI adoption

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026