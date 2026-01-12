Trump Signals Negotiation with Iran Amid Rising Tensions
President Donald Trump announced Iran's proposal for negotiations following his response to their crackdown on protesters. While discussions are underway, Trump warned of possible action due to increasing casualties in Iran. At least 544 people have died in the protests, raising concerns internationally.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Dubai | Updated: 12-01-2026 07:52 IST | Created: 12-01-2026 07:52 IST
- Country:
- United Arab Emirates
President Donald Trump revealed that Iran reached out to propose negotiations after his warnings about Iran's crackdown on protesters.
Speaking onboard Air Force One, Trump confirmed ongoing talks to arrange a meeting with Tehran but highlighted the possibility of taking action due to the escalating death toll and arrests in Iran.
Trump remarked, "I think they're tired of being beat up by the United States," indicating Iran's readiness for dialogue. Meanwhile, the crackdown has resulted in 544 confirmed protester deaths, activists reported.
(With inputs from agencies.)