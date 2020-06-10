London stocks bounce at open after two days of decline

London-listed stocks opened higher after two days of declines on Wednesday, as cyclical stocks gained ahead of a policy decision by the U.S. Federal Reserve later in the day. Banks and life insurers, which have taken a hit in the last two sessions, led gains among British stocks in early trading.

Focus remains on the Fed's economic outlook and chairman Jerome Powell's speech following the release of a policy statement. The blue-chip FTSE 100 gained 0.8%, while British mid-cap index rose 1.1%.