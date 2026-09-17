Global Markets Rally as Investors Navigate Interest Rate Changes
Global shares surged while Treasury yields declined as investors evaluated the US Federal Reserve's interest rate hike aimed at curbing inflation. Simultaneously, the Bank of England maintained current rates due to rising oil prices, while the Bank of Japan considered a similar path. Major stock indexes showed gains, with optimism prevailing.
On Thursday, global shares climbed and Treasury yields dipped as investors examined the US Federal Reserve's recent interest rate hike and efforts to control inflation.
The Bank of England's decision to keep interest rates steady, despite indicating potential tightening due to rising oil prices, added complexity to market dynamics.
Major indexes, including on Wall Street, showed positive trends with sectors like technology leading gains, while bond yields and the dollar experienced fluctuations.