Left Menu
Development News Edition

GLOBAL MARKETS-World stocks hold fire ahead of Fed, dollar stumbles

The MSCI world stock index, up nearly 45% from 4-year lows struck in mid-March, also held just below recent three-month highs.Data showing the sharpest slump in China's producer prices in four years - pointing to flagging global demand -- also served as a reminder of the impact the coronavirus pandemic is having on the global economy.

Reuters | Updated: 10-06-2020 13:15 IST | Created: 10-06-2020 13:15 IST
GLOBAL MARKETS-World stocks hold fire ahead of Fed, dollar stumbles

World stock markets hovered below three-month highs on Wednesday, while the dollar stumbled ahead of a meeting of the U.S. Federal Reserve. After weeks of strong gains, propelled by hopes of a swift economic recovery as the coronavirus-induced lockdowns lift, equity markets appear to have run out of steam for now. Support for safe havens from gold to the yen, also pointed to caution.

European stock markets gained 0.8% in early trade, but held below three-month highs. MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan, which has galloped 9% higher in June and is 35% above March lows, rose 0.4%. Japan's Nikkei added 0.15%. "The Fed tonight is a key variable in determining whether this is a pit-stop or U-turn," said Vishnu Varathan, head of economics and strategy at Mizuho Bank in Singapore.

No action is expected from the Fed, but any hint of taking the foot off the pedal could hurt risk sentiment and lift the dollar. More dovishness could have the opposite effect. Focus is on the Fed's economic outlook and whether a steepening of the U.S. yield curve during last week's bond market selloff might prompt intervention to keep long-term borrowing costs down.

"While we expect the Fed to do its utmost to maintain the dovish tone with the possibility of them re-introducing economic projections, and potentially pushing for a more explicit approach to yield curve control, as it stands risk-on moves look stretched," said Henry Occleston, a rates strategist at Mizuho in London. The MSCI world stock index, up nearly 45% from 4-year lows struck in mid-March, also held just below recent three-month highs.

Data showing the sharpest slump in China's producer prices in four years - pointing to flagging global demand -- also served as a reminder of the impact the coronavirus pandemic is having on the global economy. DOLLAR

The Fed's policy statement is due at 1800 GMT and is followed by a news conference half an hour later. Speculation that the Fed could take steps to curb the recent rise in bond yields pushed the dollar down.

The dollar index, which measures the greenback's value against a basket of other major currencies, fell to a fresh three-month low at 96.106. The U.S. currency was down 0.4% at 107.29 yen, having hit its lowest in around 1-1/2 weeks.

The euro was a touch firmer at $1.1352, while the Aussie dollar last sat at $0.6991, about 0.5% firmer on the day. U.S. Treasury yields were broadly lower, also reflecting a more cautious tone in world markets with 10-year government bond yields down 2 basis points at 0.80%.

Gold was firm at $1,718 per ounce. Oil prices were on the back foot on renewed concerns about oversupply and underlying economic weakness. Brent crude was last down 1.5% for the session at $40.58 per barrel. U.S crude was 1.9% weaker at $38.21 a barrel.

TRENDING

Sex Education Season 3: Filming likely to start in August, plot to deal with broken relationships

CSIR-IHBT and Himachal Govt partner to increase production of Saffron, Heeng

The Kissing Booth 2 ready to stream on July 24, synopsis revealed, what latest we know

Blade Nzimande to visit Tshwane University to assess readiness

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Digital learning booming, but a hybrid model of education delivery to thrive

The impact on education due to COVID-19 is likely to have worsened educational inequalities but the increased adoption of digital education and lessons learned during the crisis provide countries with an opportunity to create future-ready e...

Renewables in focus to revive energy sector as economies ease lockdowns

A sudden slump in energy consumption due to worldwide lockdown caused by the COVID-19 had threatened the energy transition due to a plunge in oil prices. However, as predicted by COE-EDP clean energy and inward-looking policies are the focu...

Socio-economic Impact of Covid-19 on Women

Today, women and girls are facing a double whammy - their sources of income have dried up but the workload has increased. There is a great need for gender-sensitive policies to recover from the pandemic.&#160;...

Tracking Cybersecurity: Laying the groundwork for tougher regulations post-COVID 19

The changes indicate that the tech industry is moving towards a paradigm shift over how it operates and, more importantly, how it is regulated....

Videos

Latest News

ADB approves $500M loan to maintain Filipino children's health, educational gains

The Asian Development Bank ADB today approved a 500 million loan to expand its support for the Philippine governments conditional cash transfer program, which is helping millions of Filipino families across the country send their children t...

Bank of England says Haldane to serve new three-year term on MPC

The Bank of England said its chief economist Andy Haldane had been reappointed as a member of the central banks Monetary Policy Committee for a new three-year term.Haldanes new term would begin on June 12. He first became a member of the MP...

Himachal's COVID-19 count reaches 448

The total number of COVID-19 cases in Himachal Pradesh has climbed to 448, including 187 active cases. Among the total cases, 245 have recovered and 5 have been killed due to the infection, according to the bulletin of the State Health Depa...

Baghjan fire tragedy: PM discusses situation with Assam CM, assures all possible help

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday spoke to Assam Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal to discuss the situation in the wake of Baghjan fire tragedy. The Prime Minister assured all possible support from the Centre.PM Narendra Modi spoke ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020