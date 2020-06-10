Left Menu
Gateway Distriparks to raise up to Rs 150 crore

Appointment of ICICI Securities as the sole lead manager for the fund raising activities, was also approved by the board, it said.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 10-06-2020 13:27 IST | Created: 10-06-2020 13:27 IST
Logistics company Gateway Distriparks on Wednesday said its board has approved raising up to Rs 150 crore through various modes, including rights issue. The board has given nod to raising funds by way of rights issue, Qualified Institutions Placement and on preferential allotment basis, an issue of GDRs, ADRs, FCCBs, FCEBs and any other securities, the company said in a regulatory filing.

It also approved constituting a committee of directors and authorising the panel to determine all matters including calling a general meeting of the members of the company in connection with issue of securities. Appointment of ICICI Securities as the sole lead manager for the fund raising activities, was also approved by the board, it said.

