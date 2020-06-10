Microsoft's venture fund opens office in India, to focus on B2B startups

Left Menu
Microsoft's venture fund M12 on Wednesday set up an office in India to pursue investment opportunities focusing on B2B software startups.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 10-06-2020 14:54 IST | Created: 10-06-2020 14:54 IST
M12 maintains a technology-agnostic approach to investments.. Image Credit: ANI

Microsoft's venture fund M12 on Wednesday set up an office in India to pursue investment opportunities focusing on B2B software startups. It will invest in sectors of applied artificial intelligence, business applications, infrastructure, security and vanguard technologies. M12 seeks to invest in disruptive enterprise software startups in the series A through C funding stages, targeting both local and cross-border solutions.

"The new office is a step forward in M12's long-term commitment to the Indian startup ecosystem," the company said in a statement adding the deep technical and business talent from India's world-class engineering schools and major R&D centres are among the primary draws to the region. M12 has already been remotely investing in India since 2019. Its portfolio includes category leaders such as Innovaccer and FarEye. In 2019, the fund hosted a marquee summit in Bengaluru to share thought leadership in technology trends with influential leaders from startups and venture capital funds.

"Typically, we see the greatest hurdles in a startup's journey as they scale from local success to global challengers, and then again when they go on to become category leaders," said Abhi Kumar, India Lead for M12. "Both inflection points require specific and deep organisational strength, proven talent, GTM partnerships and global investors. M12 is proud to be co-located in the region, and to bring experience and resources that will help startups successfully navigate these inflection points."

Since its founding in 2016, M12 has invested in 90 companies. A financial- and founder-focused fund, M12 maintains a technology-agnostic approach to investments. The Bengaluru office joins an M12 network that includes San Francisco, Seattle, London and Tel Aviv. (ANI)

