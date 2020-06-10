Left Menu
Development News Edition

Reddit names Michael Seibel to board after Ohanian's call for black candidate

Social network company Reddit on Wednesday named venture capital investor Michael Seibel to its board, days after co-founder and former director Alexis Ohanian resigned and called for the company to replace him with a black candidate. Seibel is also the CEO of Y Combinator, a Silicon Valley incubator of start-ups, whose notable early investments include Airbnb, DoorDash, Dropbox and Reddit itself in 2005.

Reuters | Updated: 10-06-2020 16:45 IST | Created: 10-06-2020 16:45 IST
Reddit names Michael Seibel to board after Ohanian's call for black candidate

Social network company Reddit on Wednesday named venture capital investor Michael Seibel to its board, days after co-founder and former director Alexis Ohanian resigned and called for the company to replace him with a black candidate. Ohanian's resignation came as the death of George Floyd in police custody triggered widespread protests against racism and police brutality, while also reigniting the debate of diversity in America's corporate boardrooms.

Responding to Ohanian's request, Chief Executive Officer Steve Huffman said on Friday "the unacceptable gap" between Reddit's content policy and values has reduced the company's effectiveness in combating hate and racism, and slowed down its response to problems. Seibel is also the CEO of Y Combinator, a Silicon Valley incubator of start-ups, whose notable early investments include Airbnb, DoorDash, Dropbox and Reddit itself in 2005.

TRENDING

Sex Education Season 3: Filming likely to start in August, plot to deal with broken relationships

Malaysia to reopen schools in stages from June 24 - minister

CSIR-IHBT and Himachal Govt partner to increase production of Saffron, Heeng

The Kissing Booth 2 ready to stream on July 24, synopsis revealed, what latest we know

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Digital learning booming, but a hybrid model of education delivery to thrive

The impact on education due to COVID-19 is likely to have worsened educational inequalities but the increased adoption of digital education and lessons learned during the crisis provide countries with an opportunity to create future-ready e...

Renewables in focus to revive energy sector as economies ease lockdowns

A sudden slump in energy consumption due to worldwide lockdown caused by the COVID-19 had threatened the energy transition due to a plunge in oil prices. However, as predicted by COE-EDP clean energy and inward-looking policies are the focu...

Socio-economic Impact of Covid-19 on Women

Today, women and girls are facing a double whammy - their sources of income have dried up but the workload has increased. There is a great need for gender-sensitive policies to recover from the pandemic.&#160;...

Tracking Cybersecurity: Laying the groundwork for tougher regulations post-COVID 19

The changes indicate that the tech industry is moving towards a paradigm shift over how it operates and, more importantly, how it is regulated....

Videos

Latest News

With 'work from home' culture on rise, houses with large space to be in demand: HDFC MD

The COVID outbreak and subsequent lockdown reaffirmed the importance of home ownership, and there is a growing need for apartments with larger spaces with work from home becoming a new normal, HDFC managing director Renu Sud Karnad said on ...

CBI files three chargesheets against ex-chief engineer, others for causing loss to Noida authority

The Central Bureau of Investigation CBI has filed three chargesheets in a special Ghaziabad court against former chief engineer Yadav Singh and others for allegedly causing financial loss to Noida authority, an official statement said on We...

Project Back on Track India, an aspiration to create Pithoragarh (Uttarakhand) as India’s new back office

New Delhi, 10th June 2020 COVID-2019 has shown the world a picture that anyone could have ever imagined. The human life, their freedom, source of livelihood everything is on stake. While protecting and saving lives is the first priority at ...

Coronavirus: Latest updates on COVID-19 crisis around the world

Here are the latest updates on the coronavirus crisis in India and other parts of the world on Wednesday. 524 p.m.85 per cent of people tested positive for coronavirus in Nepal are those who returned from India PM Oli. 505 p.m.42 fresh COVI...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020