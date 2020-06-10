Left Menu
Development News Edition

COVID-19 to halve multiplexes' occupancy this fiscal: Crisil

Cinema halls have been shut even before the country went under a lockdown in March to prevent the spread of the novel coronavirus infections"The COVID-19 pandemic is likely to halve occupancy levels at multiplexes and lead to Ebitda (earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortisation) losses in the current fiscal," the agency said.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 10-06-2020 17:26 IST | Created: 10-06-2020 17:26 IST
COVID-19 to halve multiplexes' occupancy this fiscal: Crisil

The coronavirus pandemic is a "material threat" to multiplexes that will halve their occupancy levels and movie exhibitors are likely to end FY21 with operating losses, a report said on Wednesday. Ratings agency Crisil said even after the lifting of the lockdown, social distancing norms will reduce effective seating capacity, while fear of enclosed spaces will keep moviegoers away from cinemas for a while. Cinema halls have been shut even before the country went under a lockdown in March to prevent the spread of the novel coronavirus infections

"The COVID-19 pandemic is likely to halve occupancy levels at multiplexes and lead to Ebitda (earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortisation) losses in the current fiscal," the agency said. It said two-thirds of the revenues for multiplexes come from box office sales and the same are likely to plummet 55 per cent due to the low occupancies. Revenues from other streams like advertising and food and beverage sales will also be impacted due to the same reason. "Occupancy rates of multiplexes could halve to 15 per cent this fiscal compared with over 30 per cent in the past two fiscals. Their high operating leverage, in turn, would lead to a sharp fall in profitability and cause Ebitda-level losses this fiscal," Crisil's Senior Director Sachin Gupta said. He added that in the last two fiscals, the multiplexes delivered operating profit margins of 17-19 per cent. On the controversy over some films going directly to over-the-top (OTT) players like Netflix and Amazon Prime before a theatrical release, the agency said the disruption is temporary and over time, both the platforms can co-exist. "We expect equilibrium will be restored between film producers and multiplexes once occupancy levels start rising, because the latter accounts for more than half of the former's revenue," it said. "We see the virus as a material threat to multiplexes, not over-the-top platforms," it added. The multiplex operators have invoked the force majeure clause in their rental agreements to save rentals, which is a major fixed cost, it said, acknowledging that legal validity of the same is yet to be established. They have also deferred maintenance and capital expenditure outlays, but these measures will not help much once operations are restored as lower occupancy will lead to operating losses. The agency expects multiplexes to resume operations by the September quarter and occupancy levels will normalise only next fiscal year. Crisil Director Nitesh Jain said liquidity management has become critical and multiplexes will also have to reset their cost structures, adding ones with strong balance sheets and ability to raise funds will be better placed, but prolonged closure and lower occupancy will impair credit profiles. The agency said multiplexes it rates command a 45 per cent revenue market share and it had placed the sector on 'Rating Watch with Negative Implications' in March after their shuttering.

TRENDING

Sex Education Season 3: Filming likely to start in August, plot to deal with broken relationships

Malaysia to reopen schools in stages from June 24 - minister

CSIR-IHBT and Himachal Govt partner to increase production of Saffron, Heeng

The Kissing Booth 2 ready to stream on July 24, synopsis revealed, what latest we know

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Digital learning booming, but a hybrid model of education delivery to thrive

The impact on education due to COVID-19 is likely to have worsened educational inequalities but the increased adoption of digital education and lessons learned during the crisis provide countries with an opportunity to create future-ready e...

Renewables in focus to revive energy sector as economies ease lockdowns

A sudden slump in energy consumption due to worldwide lockdown caused by the COVID-19 had threatened the energy transition due to a plunge in oil prices. However, as predicted by COE-EDP clean energy and inward-looking policies are the focu...

Socio-economic Impact of Covid-19 on Women

Today, women and girls are facing a double whammy - their sources of income have dried up but the workload has increased. There is a great need for gender-sensitive policies to recover from the pandemic.&#160;...

Tracking Cybersecurity: Laying the groundwork for tougher regulations post-COVID 19

The changes indicate that the tech industry is moving towards a paradigm shift over how it operates and, more importantly, how it is regulated....

Videos

Latest News

Germany to ease restrictions on seasonal workers for harvest time

Germany will from next week lift entry restrictions for seasonal workers from European Union and Schengen countries introduced to slow the spread of the coronavirus, Agriculture Minister Julia Kloeckner said on Wednesday.With the number of ...

Finmin proposes to decriminalize host of minor offences under 19 legislations 

The Finance Ministry has proposed to decriminalise a host of minor offences, including those relating to cheque bounce and repayment of loans, in as many as 19 legislations to help businesses tide over the crisis caused by the coronavirus o...

With 'work from home' culture on rise, houses with large space to be in demand: HDFC MD

The COVID outbreak and subsequent lockdown reaffirmed the importance of home ownership, and there is a growing need for apartments with larger spaces with work from home becoming a new normal, HDFC managing director Renu Sud Karnad said on ...

CBI files three chargesheets against ex-chief engineer, others for causing loss to Noida authority

The Central Bureau of Investigation CBI has filed three chargesheets in a special Ghaziabad court against former chief engineer Yadav Singh and others for allegedly causing financial loss to Noida authority, an official statement said on We...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020