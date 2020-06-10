Left Menu
Development News Edition

Bypassing theatrical release of films does not make any 'economical sense' for producers: PVR CMD

Moreover, the film producers also have to lose overseas collections and music rights of their films by releasing them directly on the streaming services, said PVR Chairman and Managing Director Ajay Bijli.According to him, this is an exceptional period for the industry, when the screens are closed and hence some producers are deciding to release their movies directly on OTT (over-the-top) platforms.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 10-06-2020 19:10 IST | Created: 10-06-2020 19:10 IST
Bypassing theatrical release of films does not make any 'economical sense' for producers: PVR CMD

New Delhi, June 10 (PTI) Multiplex chain PVR on Wednesday said bypassing theatrical release of films does not make any "economical sense" for producers as this medium contributes up to 70 per cent of the overall earning and they lose revenue by releasing directly on OTT platforms. Moreover, the film producers also have to lose overseas collections and music rights of their films by releasing them directly on the streaming services, said PVR Chairman and Managing Director Ajay Bijli.

According to him, this is an exceptional period for the industry, when the screens are closed and hence some producers are deciding to release their movies directly on OTT (over-the-top) platforms. "Theatrical revenues still contribute more than 50 to 70 per cent of the overall pie of any content and after that only you are able to monetise content better, if you go to other platforms. I think there is too much stake to give up on these revenues and plus if you go to OTT straight away, you let go off your overseas collection and music rights," said Bijli in an investor’s call.  This is a lot of sum to forego for many people, he added.

On some recent releases directly on streaming services and bypassing the traditional theatrical route, he said: "Because this is an exceptional period when such decisions are happening." "Once we come back to normal, it just does not make any economical sense to go out and sell to OTT directly and bypass the theatrical window,” he added. Recently, some producers decided to directly release their films on OTT platforms. Amitabh Bachchan starrer "Gulabo Sitabo" is set to release on Amazon Prime Video on June 12. Besides some other films in regional languages are also being realised straight away on streaming platforms.

"India gets the highest number of movies made here and I am literally not just a blind optimist but very sure that this is an abortive period, cinemas are closed and producers are getting restless and some of them want to release their small movies just now," said Bijli. It would not make any difference in the long run because there is too much stake in letting go off the theatrical revenues.

“It's in their interest as well, not only in our interest. This is exceptional period, we are shut and they need to monetise,” he added.  PVR CEO Kamal Gianchandani said that an overwhelming majority of the producers have decided to stay committed and have rescheduled their releases.   Bijli further said that PVR is also negotiating with the property owners and developers over the rentals till March 31.   Moreover, PVR, which operates 845 screens in 176 properties in 71 cities, is also trying to curtail operating expenditure as revenues are going to be subdued. PVR reported a consolidated net loss of 74.61 crore for the fourth quarter ended March 2020, as the film exhibition business was impacted because of COVID-19. Its revenue from operations was at Rs 645.13 crore during the quarter under review.

It has undertaken personnel cost reduction measures including “salary cuts across various levels” during the period of lockdown, “reduction in headcount by way of layoffs/retrenchment” and deferred increments to mitigate the adverse impact of COVID-19 on business..

TRENDING

Sex Education Season 3: Filming likely to start in August, plot to deal with broken relationships

Malaysia to reopen schools in stages from June 24 - minister

CSIR-IHBT and Himachal Govt partner to increase production of Saffron, Heeng

The Kissing Booth 2 ready to stream on July 24, synopsis revealed, what latest we know

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Digital learning booming, but a hybrid model of education delivery to thrive

The impact on education due to COVID-19 is likely to have worsened educational inequalities but the increased adoption of digital education and lessons learned during the crisis provide countries with an opportunity to create future-ready e...

Renewables in focus to revive energy sector as economies ease lockdowns

A sudden slump in energy consumption due to worldwide lockdown caused by the COVID-19 had threatened the energy transition due to a plunge in oil prices. However, as predicted by COE-EDP clean energy and inward-looking policies are the focu...

Socio-economic Impact of Covid-19 on Women

Today, women and girls are facing a double whammy - their sources of income have dried up but the workload has increased. There is a great need for gender-sensitive policies to recover from the pandemic.&#160;...

Tracking Cybersecurity: Laying the groundwork for tougher regulations post-COVID 19

The changes indicate that the tech industry is moving towards a paradigm shift over how it operates and, more importantly, how it is regulated....

Videos

Latest News

I&B PSU floats tender to empanel agencies for 'disinformation detection' on social media

The Broadcast Engineering Consultants India Limited, a public sector enterprise under the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting, has floated a tender for empanelment of agencies providing solutions and services related to fact verificati...

Orient Green Power posts Q4 net profit of Rs 20.9 cr

Orient Green Power Company Ltd OGPL on Wednesday reported a consolidated net profit of Rs 20.90 crore in March quarter. The company has posted a net loss of Rs 15.4 crore in the corresponding quarter last year, OGPL said in a BSE filing.The...

Pradhan reviews fire situation at OIL well in Assam

Petroleum Minister Dharmendra Pradhan on Wednesday reviewed fire fighting efforts at an oilfield in Assam where two firefighters from state-owned Oil India have died while trying to put out a massive blaze. Oil India Ltds gas well in its Ba...

Fake currency notes seized in Pune, Army man among six held

Fake currency notes with possible face value of crores of rupees were on Wednesday seized in Pune and six persons, including an Army personnel, were arrested in this connection, a police official said. The action was taken in a joint operat...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020