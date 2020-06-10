Left Menu
Development News Edition

Agro-chemical firm UPL's Mauritian arm raises USD 500 mn

The bonds will mature on June 16, 2030."The proceeds of the issue shall be utilised to fund buyback through tender offer of existing USD 500 million 3.25 per cent notes -- due in 2021, fully or partly (tender offer has been launched on June 8, 2020).

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 10-06-2020 20:29 IST | Created: 10-06-2020 20:17 IST
Agro-chemical firm UPL's Mauritian arm raises USD 500 mn

Agro-chemical major UPL Ltd on Wednesday said its Mauritian subsidiary has raised USD 500 million by issuing bonds to buy back existing debt securities and debt repayment. UPL Corporation Ltd, Mauritius, a subsidiary of UPL, has successfully placed 10-year dollar-denominated senior unsecured notes for an aggregate amount of USD 500 million at the coupon rate of 4.625 per annum, according to a regulatory filing.

"The issue was very well received by the investors and UPL saw initial interest of up to US$ 3.3 billion, an oversubscription of 6.6x," it added. The bonds will mature on June 16, 2030.

"The proceeds of the issue shall be utilized to fund buyback through tender offer of existing USD 500 million 3.25 per cent notes -- due in 2021, fully or partly (tender offer has been launched on June 8, 2020). "The remaining balance, if any, would be utilized for any debt repayment on or before October 30, 2021," UPL said.

This issuance does not result in any increase in the net debt of UPL.

TRENDING

Sex Education Season 3: Filming likely to start in August, plot to deal with broken relationships

Malaysia to reopen schools in stages from June 24 - minister

CSIR-IHBT and Himachal Govt partner to increase production of Saffron, Heeng

The Kissing Booth 2 ready to stream on July 24, synopsis revealed, what latest we know

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Digital learning booming, but a hybrid model of education delivery to thrive

The impact on education due to COVID-19 is likely to have worsened educational inequalities but the increased adoption of digital education and lessons learned during the crisis provide countries with an opportunity to create future-ready e...

Renewables in focus to revive energy sector as economies ease lockdowns

A sudden slump in energy consumption due to worldwide lockdown caused by the COVID-19 had threatened the energy transition due to a plunge in oil prices. However, as predicted by COE-EDP clean energy and inward-looking policies are the focu...

Socio-economic Impact of Covid-19 on Women

Today, women and girls are facing a double whammy - their sources of income have dried up but the workload has increased. There is a great need for gender-sensitive policies to recover from the pandemic.&#160;...

Tracking Cybersecurity: Laying the groundwork for tougher regulations post-COVID 19

The changes indicate that the tech industry is moving towards a paradigm shift over how it operates and, more importantly, how it is regulated....

Videos

Latest News

28 CRPF personnel posted in Kashmir test COVID positive

As many as 28 Central Reserve Police Force CRPF personnel posted in Kashmir tested positive for COVID-19 on Wednesday, officials said. They said the personnel were found infected during a contact-tracing exercise after the death of a 44-yea...

Maha: 50-bed COVID-19 facility for cops set up in Navi Mumbai

Maharashtra Health Minister Anil Deshmukh on Wednesday inaugurated a 50-bed COVID-19 care centre for police personnel at the Navi Mumbai police headquarters in Kalamboli. Speaking to reporters, the minister condoled the deaths of 35 police ...

ShopClues to add 'Made in India' badge to showcase locally made products

E-commerce platform ShopClues is adding Made in India badges on products that have been produced in the country as part of its Vocal for Local efforts. The online marketplace has also launched Atmanirbhar section on its platform that will i...

TEXT-Full text of Philonise Floyd's statement to U.S. Congress

Here is the text of the prepared testimony to a U.S. congressional hearing on Wednesday of Philonise Floyd, whose brother George Floyds death under the knee of a white police officer roused worldwide protests against racial injustice Chairm...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020