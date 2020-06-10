Left Menu
National Fertilizers Ltd to partner with ITIs to train youth

The company's Nangal plant in Punjab has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with ITI, Nangal to train youth in 12 trades.The students will be skilled under the dual system of training scheme under which they will learn theoretical skills in the institute and get on-the-job training in NFL Nangal plant.

State-owned NFL is partnering with ITIs to train youth and make them employable for various industries. To give a thrust to the government's 'Skill India' initiative, National Fertilizers Ltd (NFL) has "started tying up with Industrial Training Institutes (ITI) located near to its plants to train youth in various trades", an official statement said.

The training will enhance the chances of their employability in heavy and process industry, it added. The company's Nangal plant in Punjab has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with ITI, Nangal to train youth in 12 trades.

The students will be skilled under the dual system of training scheme under which they will learn theoretical skills in the institute and get on-the-job training in NFL Nangal plant. The company plans to explore more such options in future to give impetus to 'Skill India' by training more youth from institutes, the statement said.

NFL has five gas-based ammonia-urea plants -- in Nangal and Bathinda in Punjab, Panipat in Haryana and two plants at Vijaipur in Madhya Pradesh's Guna district..

