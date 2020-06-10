Left Menu
Piaggio India launches e-commerce platform

He further said, "We are committed to facilitate our customers to experience our world-class brands and products to fulfil their needs of mobility and empower them to enrich their individual lifestyle with adequate safety in the current situation." Piaggio India said it has opened Vespa and Aprilia dealerships in a staggered manner and are operating them in a safe environment, following social distancing protocols, including contactless greeting, wearing protective gear, using hand sanitisers and the online platform will further help the process of buying in the current times.

Piaggio India launches e-commerce platform
Piaggio India on Wednesday launched an e-commerce platform with two exclusive online stores for its two brands Vespa and Aprilia considering consumer safety in the current coronavirus pandemic. Through the online stores, customers can now explore all the range of Vespa and Aprilia scooters, select their city, dealership, apply for loan and book online by paying Rs 1,000, the company said in a statement.

