Left Menu
Development News Edition

BMS holds protest against Centre's privatisation drive

RSS-affiliated trade union BMS on Wednesday held a nationwide protest against the Centre's plan to privatise public sector undertakings (PSUs) and asked the government to reconsider its policiesDharnas and demonstrations were held throughout the country while following social distancing norms, the Bharatiya Mazdoor Sangh (BMS) said in a statement.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 10-06-2020 21:11 IST | Created: 10-06-2020 21:11 IST
BMS holds protest against Centre's privatisation drive

RSS-affiliated trade union BMS on Wednesday held a nationwide protest against the Centre's plan to privatise public sector undertakings (PSUs) and asked the government to reconsider its policies

Dharnas and demonstrations were held throughout the country while following social distancing norms, the Bharatiya Mazdoor Sangh (BMS) said in a statement.             The one-day agitation witnessed good response from members in various sectors like ports, mining, steel, railways and defence, aviation, telecom and power, it added.           "The BMS-affiliated PSU unions launched a nationwide agitation...under the banner 'Save Public Sector, Save India'. "The PSU coordination committee of BMS demands the government of India to relook into their policies and initiate a social dialogue immediately. More than 600 memorandums have (been) sent to Prime Minister...from different places," it said. Announcing the nationwide protest last week, BMS had said the government is trying to justify the privatisation of PSUs as it needs money but it has no moral right to sell national assets.             BMS General Secretary Vrijesh Upadhyay had said the union will fight the government's "anti-public sector and anti-worker decisions." PTI ABI ABMABM

TRENDING

Sex Education Season 3: Filming likely to start in August, plot to deal with broken relationships

Malaysia to reopen schools in stages from June 24 - minister

CSIR-IHBT and Himachal Govt partner to increase production of Saffron, Heeng

The Kissing Booth 2 ready to stream on July 24, synopsis revealed, what latest we know

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Digital learning booming, but a hybrid model of education delivery to thrive

The impact on education due to COVID-19 is likely to have worsened educational inequalities but the increased adoption of digital education and lessons learned during the crisis provide countries with an opportunity to create future-ready e...

Renewables in focus to revive energy sector as economies ease lockdowns

A sudden slump in energy consumption due to worldwide lockdown caused by the COVID-19 had threatened the energy transition due to a plunge in oil prices. However, as predicted by COE-EDP clean energy and inward-looking policies are the focu...

Socio-economic Impact of Covid-19 on Women

Today, women and girls are facing a double whammy - their sources of income have dried up but the workload has increased. There is a great need for gender-sensitive policies to recover from the pandemic.&#160;...

Tracking Cybersecurity: Laying the groundwork for tougher regulations post-COVID 19

The changes indicate that the tech industry is moving towards a paradigm shift over how it operates and, more importantly, how it is regulated....

Videos

Latest News

Bajwa takes charge as chairman of parliamentary panel on subordinate legislation

Senior Congress leader and Rajya Sabha member Partap Singh Bajwa on Wednesday took charge as Chairman of the Committee on Subordinate Legislation. Bajwa was appointed as Chairman of the Committee on May 22, by Rajya Sabha Chairman M Venkaia...

WHO chief hopes to work "side by side" with U.S. on Ebola

The World Health Organization WHO hopes to work side by side with the United States to contain Congos Ebola outbreak, its chief said on Wednesday, even after the Trump administration said the United States would end their relationship over ...

NIA arrests 2 for theft of computer hardware from aircraft carrier in Kochi; Recovers some stolen devices

The National Investigation Agency NIA on Wednesday said it has arrested two persons in connection with the theft of some computer hardware components from the countrys first Indigenous Aircraft Carrier IAC under construction at the Cochin S...

US expands virus testing of detained migrants amid criticism

US Immigration and Customs Enforcement announced Wednesday that it has expanded COVID-19 testing among people held at its detention facilities following criticism of its response to the outbreak. ICE says it now offers voluntary tests for t...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020