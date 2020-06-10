Left Menu
Development News Edition

Yes Bank applies to stock exchanges for re-classification of promoters

The need for re-classification of the promoters/promoter group of the Yes Bank arises as the former co-founder family represented by the Madhu Kapur group has given away their status of promoters post the reconstruction scheme in March 2020."This is to inform that the bank has made an application to the stock exchanges for re-classification of the promoters/promoter group of the bank," it said in a regulatory filing.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 10-06-2020 23:17 IST | Created: 10-06-2020 23:09 IST
Yes Bank applies to stock exchanges for re-classification of promoters
Representative image Image Credit: Wikipedia

Yes Bank on Wednesday said it has applied to the stock exchanges for re-classification of promoter shareholding post the reconstruction scheme for the lender in March this year. The need for re-classification of the promoters/promoter group of the Yes Bank arises as the former co-founder family represented by the Madhu Kapur group has given away their status of promoters post the reconstruction scheme in March 2020.

"This is to inform that the bank has made an application to the stock exchanges for re-classification of the promoters/promoter group of the bank," it said in a regulatory filing. It further said, "SEBI vide its letter dated June 9, 2020... has exempted the bank from the applicability of sub-regulation...for reclassification of the promoters/promoter group since, in this context, the re-classification is a procedural formality and a consequence" of the Yes Bank Reconstruction Scheme, 2020.

The filing said that regulator SEBI has directed the bank to inform its shareholders at the next annual general meeting (AGM) / extraordinary general meeting (EGM) about the fact of re-classification of promoters/promoter group. The regulator has also asked the bank to take necessary steps to amend/delete the specific articles related to this as they have become redundant, infructuous and inconsequential pursuant to deletion of articles under the scheme. On May 30, Yes Bank had informed that it will reclassify its shareholding as the Madhu Kapur group had consented to be categorized as public stakeholders.

Following ouster of Rana Kapoor, who is in police custody on alleged charges of corruption and financial mismanagement among others, Yes Bank is now led by State Bank of India alongside several private sector lenders after the initiation of the reconstruction scheme. Troubles at Yes Bank started after the death of Ashok Kapur who was killed in the 2008 terror attack at the Taj hotel in Mumbai.

As a co-founder, Rana Kapoor sought to control the bank hence entangling the lender into legal hurdles besides inviting strain into family relations.

TRENDING

Sex Education Season 3: Filming likely to start in August, plot to deal with broken relationships

Malaysia to reopen schools in stages from June 24 - minister

CSIR-IHBT and Himachal Govt partner to increase production of Saffron, Heeng

The Kissing Booth 2 ready to stream on July 24, synopsis revealed, what latest we know

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Digital learning booming, but a hybrid model of education delivery to thrive

The impact on education due to COVID-19 is likely to have worsened educational inequalities but the increased adoption of digital education and lessons learned during the crisis provide countries with an opportunity to create future-ready e...

Renewables in focus to revive energy sector as economies ease lockdowns

A sudden slump in energy consumption due to worldwide lockdown caused by the COVID-19 had threatened the energy transition due to a plunge in oil prices. However, as predicted by COE-EDP clean energy and inward-looking policies are the focu...

Socio-economic Impact of Covid-19 on Women

Today, women and girls are facing a double whammy - their sources of income have dried up but the workload has increased. There is a great need for gender-sensitive policies to recover from the pandemic.&#160;...

Tracking Cybersecurity: Laying the groundwork for tougher regulations post-COVID 19

The changes indicate that the tech industry is moving towards a paradigm shift over how it operates and, more importantly, how it is regulated....

Videos

Latest News

Accused kills self in police custody in MP; 5 cops suspended

Jabalpur, Jun 10 PTIFive police personnel were suspended after a molestation accused allegedly committed suicide by shooting himself in police custody here in Madhya Pradesh, an officer said on Wednesday. Shubham Bairagi 25 was arrested for...

Zimbabwe dismisses rumours of coup, says country stable

Zimbabwes National Security Council NSC in a maiden news conference on Wednesday accused allies of the late former leader Robert Mugabe and some opposition officials of peddling rumours of an impending military coup and said the country was...

Ravi Shankar Prasad condoles demise of Bapsi Nariman

Union Law Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad on Wednesday expressed anguish at the death of Bapsi Nariman, wife of eminent jurist Fali Nariman and mother of Supreme Court judge Rohinton Nariman. Bapsi Nariman 89 died here on Tuesday eveningShe wa...

German FM warns Israel against West Bank annexation plans

Germanys foreign minister on Wednesday warned Israel that its plan to begin annexing parts of the West Bank would violate international law, but he declined to say how Germany or Europe would respond. The visit to Jerusalem Heiko Maas firs...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020