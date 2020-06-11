Left Menu
Development News Edition

'Future of Homes' first-of-its-kind e-book in HOME category formally unveiled

Everyone is getting used to the new normal. What does it mean if you are a home manufacturer, marketer, retailer, designer, or technologist associated with this beautiful category called "HOME"?

ANI | Pune (Maharashtra) | Updated: 11-06-2020 09:25 IST | Created: 11-06-2020 09:25 IST
'Future of Homes' first-of-its-kind e-book in HOME category formally unveiled
Mahesh M CEO - Creaticity and Convenor - Home & Home plus Conclave 2020 (top left) convenor of the digital conclave announcing the launch of the e-book titled #Future of Homes. Image Credit: ANI

Pune (Maharashtra) [India] June 11 (ANI/NewsVoir): Everyone is getting used to the new normal. What does it mean if you are a home manufacturer, marketer, retailer, designer, or technologist associated with this beautiful category called "HOME"? A digital conclave consisting of top panelists and contributing authors participated recently which was convened by Mahesh M CEO - Creaticity and Convenor - Home & Home plus Conclave 2020.

At this digital homeconclave, a first-of-its-kind e-book titled #ea, Pepperfry was unveiled by Industry captains whose thoughts and contributions have been shared through their authored articles. Diverse topics have been covered through the collective wisdom of all leading Industry leaders. Contributing authors included veteran leaders from Godrej Interio to Ikea, Pepperfry to @home, Ashley Furniture to Marshalls, Maspar to Skipper furnishings to name a few. Industry watchers and senior retail consultants provided further food for thought. The full lists of contributing authors include:

Anil Mathur Mahesh M Ankur Bisen Mahesh Shah

Ashish Shah Manish Parekh Asim Dalal Mona Sharma Menon

CK Nair Nitin Bahl Dr Gibson Vedamani Pratap Jadhav

Govind Shrikhande Rajesh Mahajan Karan Jethwani Robin Lim

Kavitha Krishna Rao Samir Patel Kirit Joshi Tanay Agarwal

"While we are all coming to terms with living life in a new way, we are strongly realizing that HOME is where our heart is. We believe that it is important to gather such valuable thoughts and insights from industry leaders and share these with the stakeholders of the community in a meaningful manner. As knowledge leaders, we are dedicated to the art, science, and heart of making homes and this is an innovative way to contribute towards useful knowledge dissemination," said Mahesh M, CEO - Creaticity & Convenor of the conclave, while inviting all stakeholders to draw some inspiration from the thoughts curated in the e-book. Creaticity is arguably India's first, largest, and finest destination for all things home. The contributing industry leaders shared extracts from their articles in the e-book and an interesting takeaway was "Vowels of the new Voyage'' namely #adapt #empathise #innovate #own #understand.

These are action words that everyone needs to practice as we embrace the next normal. The digital conclave series was attended by over 1000 delegates from across India which largely focussed on the future of home business post-COVID-19 and trends that are likely to determine the progress of the HOME category.

The thoughts have been well articulated through a compilation of in this book called the #Future of Homes and are available on bit.ly/3f5vSOT where you can download your complimentary copy. This story is provided by NewsVoir. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article (ANI/NewsVoir)

TRENDING

Malaysia to reopen schools in stages from June 24 - minister

Wentworth Season 8 main, recurring cast announced, synopsis of episode 1 revealed

SAIL partners Apollo Hospitals for healthcare services to employees, their families

Corporations pledge $1.7 billion to address racism, injustice

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Digital learning booming, but a hybrid model of education delivery to thrive

The impact on education due to COVID-19 is likely to have worsened educational inequalities but the increased adoption of digital education and lessons learned during the crisis provide countries with an opportunity to create future-ready e...

Renewables in focus to revive energy sector as economies ease lockdowns

A sudden slump in energy consumption due to worldwide lockdown caused by the COVID-19 had threatened the energy transition due to a plunge in oil prices. However, as predicted by COE-EDP clean energy and inward-looking policies are the focu...

Socio-economic Impact of Covid-19 on Women

Today, women and girls are facing a double whammy - their sources of income have dried up but the workload has increased. There is a great need for gender-sensitive policies to recover from the pandemic.&#160;...

Tracking Cybersecurity: Laying the groundwork for tougher regulations post-COVID 19

The changes indicate that the tech industry is moving towards a paradigm shift over how it operates and, more importantly, how it is regulated....

Videos

Latest News

GLOBAL MARKETS-Asia stocks break winning streak, bonds rally on sober Fed

Asian shares swung lower on Thursday while bonds rallied after a downbeat economic outlook from the U.S. Federal Reserve stoked speculation it would have to add to already historic levels of stimulus to underpin a recovery. After a slow sta...

One of four Minneapolis police charged over Floyd's death posts bail

One of the four former white Minneapolis police officers who were charged over the death of George Floyd, 46, a black man whose death in custody set off protests for police reform and racial justice, was released on bail on Wednesday.Former...

IN CASE YOU MISSED IT–Schedule of Reuters features from this week

Every week, Reuters journalists produce scores of multimedia features and human-interest stories from around the world. Below are some engaging stories selected by our editors, as well as explanatory context and background on the COVID-19 p...

IMF approves $594 mln in aid for Guatemala's COVID-19 response

The International Monetary Fund IMF approved a 594 million emergency assistance package for Guatemalas response to the coronavirus crisis, the lender said on Wednesday.Guatemalas government requested the aid, which was approved by the IMFs ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020