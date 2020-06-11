Left Menu
Uber India Head Pradeep Parameswaran elevated to APAC Regional GM

In his new position, he will now oversee Uber's Rides business in six additional countries - South Korea, Japan, Taiwan, Hong Kong, Australia and New Zealand."After capably leading our India and South Asia business since 2018, I know that he will continue to inspire Uber's next phase of growth across this key region," Uber Senior Vice President of Mobility and Business Operations Andrew Macdonald said in a statement.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 11-06-2020 13:00 IST | Created: 11-06-2020 13:00 IST
Ride-hailing major Uber on Thursday said Pradeep Parameswaran will take on an expanded role in the company as Regional General Manager for Asia Pacific, beginning June 19. Parameswaran is currently serving as the President of Uber India and South Asia and manages India, Bangladesh, Sri Lanka markets. In his new position, he will now oversee Uber's Rides business in six additional countries - South Korea, Japan, Taiwan, Hong Kong, Australia and New Zealand.

"After capably leading our India and South Asia business since 2018, I know that he will continue to inspire Uber's next phase of growth across this key region," Uber Senior Vice President of Mobility and Business Operations Andrew Macdonald said in a statement. Parameswaran had joined Uber in January 2017, first leading central operations for India and South Asia before becoming the head of the Rides business in India and South Asia, in June 2018. He has been instrumental in diversifying Uber's product portfolio, launching initiatives like Uber Care and driving strong growth in India that is one of Uber's most strategic markets, an Uber spokesperson said.

"There is huge potential to serve more Uber customers and continue innovating in APAC, whether that be taxi partnerships in North Asia and new products like Uber Rent in Australia," Parameswaran said. He added that in India, Uber will continue to leverage the power of its platform to provide safe and affordable mobility options. "We will also expand our Auto and Moto categories across many more Indian cities to create additional employment opportunities and reignite economic growth," he said.

Parameswaran had previously stated that the company plans to expand its rides business in India to 200 cities. Its services are currently available in more than 70 cities in India. A key driver of this expansion would be affordable offerings like Auto and Moto (bike-taxi) services, he had said.

