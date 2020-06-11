India PR Distribution gets included in the top 25 trusted PR Agencies in India for 2020

New Delhi [India], June 11 (ANI/India PR Distribution): India PR Distribution, a leading online portal for Press Release distribution, was covered in the 25 PR agencies of India in 2020 by a leading magazine. India PR Distribution provides comprehensive online Press Release submission services to clients from India and abroad. Their unique offering combined traditional and online PR dissemination methods, enabling them to provide a solid Press release distribution across both offline and online communication mediums.

India PR Distribution has established its credibility as a dependable press release distribution service that caters to online, digital media, print media and bloggers, thereby ensuring maximum PR coverage and visibility for its' clients The CEO and Founder of India PR Distribution, Nitin Jain and his team are constantly creating new partnerships and innovating to so that they can offer the most comprehensive press release distribution. The company offers a combination of targeted PR packages including print (national and regional), online, digital, magazines, and blogs.

The team of experts at India PR distribution offer especially curated PR packages to address specific client needs. Nitin Jain with his diverse experience spanning more than 15 years in PR, particularly in the digital media space, oversees each aspect of the client's needs personally and guides the team accordingly. The company has acquired an impressive list of clients within a short span of time. Its diverse client base encompasses prestigious names in the startup industry, authors, and corporates.

"We, at India PR Distribution, are committed to being a positive contributor in the felid of media and communication for Indian and global clients. We have helped many startups, individuals and MNCs in providing them the best media coverage for their news." says Nitin Jain. The enthusiastic team is committed to providing the best PR services to its clients with flexible and cost effective packages. For more information, visit the official website.

This story is provided by India PR Distribution. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/India PR Distribution)