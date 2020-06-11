Left Menu
European shares slide on Fed outlook, worries of new virus cases

European shares moved further away from their three-month peak on Thursday after a downbeat economic outlook from the U.S. Federal Reserve and on worries of a second wave of COVID-19 cases.The pan-European STOXX 600 fell 2.5%, its fourth straight day of decline, with travel and leisure stocks sliding 4.3% on fears of a further hit to demand.

Reuters | Updated: 11-06-2020 13:53 IST | Created: 11-06-2020 13:46 IST
European shares slide on Fed outlook, worries of new virus cases
Image Credit: Piqsels

European shares moved further away from their three-month peak on Thursday after a downbeat economic outlook from the U.S. Federal Reserve and on worries of a second wave of COVID-19 cases.

The pan-European STOXX 600 fell 2.5%, its fourth straight day of decline, with travel and leisure stocks sliding 4.3% on fears of a further hit to demand. TUI, Carnival Corp and British Airways-owner IAG were the top decliners on the STOXX 600.

Banks, automakers and oil and gas companies shed between 3.8% and 4.6% in reaction to the dour economic outlook. A strong rally in risk assets halted this week, with stocks taking a fresh leg lower after the Fed on Wednesday warned of a long road to recovery.

The central bank expects the U.S. economy to shrink 6.5% in 2020 and the unemployment rate to be 9.3% at the year's end. Risk appetite was also dampened by the possibility of a fresh rise in U.S. coronavirus cases, with a Reuters analysis showing infections rose slightly after five weeks of declines, partly due to more testing.

"A combination of these two factors appears to have infected sentiment in Asia markets with sharp falls there today, and this also translated into sharp falls today for markets in Europe," Michael Hewson, chief market analyst at CMC Markets wrote in a morning note. "Up until yesterday financial markets did not appear overly concerned about the prospect of a second wave."

Lufthansa slumped 8.8% after it admitted that positions of up to 26,000 employees are surplus to requirements, suggesting many more jobs will be cut at the German carrier. Fiat Chrysler fell 5.6% and Peugeot maker PSA 6.6% after a report that the carmakers will face a lengthy EU antitrust probe over their planned $50 billion merger.

Consumer goods giant Unilever's UK-listed shares rose 1.4% after proposing to combine its Dutch and British legal entities in a single holding company based in Britain.

