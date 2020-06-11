Lupin gets USFDA nod to market generic anthelmintic tablets

Drug firm Lupin on Thursday said it has received approval from the US health regulator to market its generic anthelmintic Albendazole tablets. The company has received approval to market its Albendazole tablets USP, 200 mg, from the United States Food and Drug Administration (USFDA), Lupin said in a statement.

The product is a generic version of Impax Laboratories Inc's Albenza tablets in the same strength, it added. According to IQVIA MAT April 2020 data, Albendazole tablets had an annual sales of around USD 34 million in the US, Lupin said.

"The tablets are indicated for treatment of parenchymal neurocysticercosis due to active lesions caused by larval forms of the pork tapeworm and cystic hydatid disease of the liver, lung, and peritoneum, caused by the larval form of the dog tapeworm," it added. Shares of Lupin closed at Rs 920.45 per scrip on the BSE, down 0.88 per cent over previous close.