Left Menu
Development News Edition

Many more likely sought US jobless aid even as layoffs slow

The US government is set to issue its latest report Thursday on the layoffs that have left millions unemployed but that have markedly slowed as many businesses have partially reopened and rehired some laid-off workers.

PTI | Washington DC | Updated: 11-06-2020 16:52 IST | Created: 11-06-2020 16:52 IST
Many more likely sought US jobless aid even as layoffs slow

The US government is set to issue its latest report Thursday on the layoffs that have left millions unemployed but that have markedly slowed as many businesses have partially reopened and rehired some laid-off workers. The pace of job cuts has declined in the nearly three months since the coronavirus struck hard, forcing business closures and sending the economy into recession. The dwindling pace of jobless claims suggests that the devastation in the job market has bottomed out. Still, by historical standards the number of weekly applications remains high.

On Friday, the government surprisingly reported that the economy gained 2.5 million jobs in May and that the unemployment rate unexpectedly declined from 14.7 per cent to a still-high 13.3 per cent. Reopened businesses appeared to have recalled some laid-off workers faster than predicted. But many analysts expect hiring to slow with much of the economy still shut down and consumers still wary of traveling, shopping, eating out or attending large events.

TRENDING

Wentworth Season 8 main, recurring cast announced, synopsis of episode 1 revealed

Malaysia to reopen schools in stages from June 24 - minister

SAIL partners Apollo Hospitals for healthcare services to employees, their families

Frozen 3 to end the trilogy, Anna’s lavish wedding, What Elsa can get from here

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Digital learning booming, but a hybrid model of education delivery to thrive

The impact on education due to COVID-19 is likely to have worsened educational inequalities but the increased adoption of digital education and lessons learned during the crisis provide countries with an opportunity to create future-ready e...

Renewables in focus to revive energy sector as economies ease lockdowns

A sudden slump in energy consumption due to worldwide lockdown caused by the COVID-19 had threatened the energy transition due to a plunge in oil prices. However, as predicted by COE-EDP clean energy and inward-looking policies are the focu...

Socio-economic Impact of Covid-19 on Women

Today, women and girls are facing a double whammy - their sources of income have dried up but the workload has increased. There is a great need for gender-sensitive policies to recover from the pandemic.&#160;...

Tracking Cybersecurity: Laying the groundwork for tougher regulations post-COVID 19

The changes indicate that the tech industry is moving towards a paradigm shift over how it operates and, more importantly, how it is regulated....

Videos

Latest News

Fiinovation impacts a million lives amid coronavirus pandemic

New Delhi India, June 11 ANINewsVoir Innovative Financial Advisors Pvt Ltd Fiinovation, a Delhi based CSR consultancy joined the COVID-19 fight by initiating the distribution of food kits and essential commodities to help the most vulnerabl...

Africa CDC calls on Tanzania to share virus data

The head of the Africa Centres for Disease Control and Prevention said it continue to remain hopeful that Tanzania will cooperate by sharing its COVID-19 data, even as the countrys president declared victory over the pandemic. John Nkengaso...

Soccer-Alli handed one-match suspension by FA over coronavirus prank

Tottenham Hotspur midfielder Dele Alli will miss the Premier League restart after being suspended for a match by the Football Association on Thursday, having been found guilty of misconduct after mocking the novel coronavirus outbreak.Alli,...

Federal Bank combats card and merchant fraud with ACI Worldwide's UP Payments Risk Management Solution

Mumbai Maharashtra India, June 11 ANIPRNewswire ACI Worldwide NASDAQ ACIW, a leading global provider of real-time electronic payment and banking solutions, today announced that Federal Bank is leveraging its UP Payments Risk Management solu...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020