Indian Hotels Company shares close 2 pc lower after Q4 earnings

Shares of Indian Hotels Company Ltd (IHCL) on Thursday closed 2 per cent lower after the company reported a 37.75 per cent decline in consolidated net profit for the March quarter. The stock trimmed most of its intra-day losses and settled 1.94 per cent lower at Rs 91 on the BSE. During the day, it declined 7 per cent to Rs 86.30. It closed at Rs 92, down 0.70 per cent, on the NSE after falling 7.82 per cent to Rs 85.40 during the day.

In terms of traded volume, 23.51 lakh shares were traded on the BSE and over 88 lakh on the NSE. The Tata group hospitality arm on Wednesday reported a 37.75 per cent decline in its consolidated net profit at Rs 76.29 crore for the March quarter, hit by the COVID-19 pandemic.

The company had posted a net profit of Rs 122.56 crore for the corresponding period of the previous fiscal, IHCL said in a filing to the BSE. Its consolidated total income stood at Rs 1,101.02 crore for the quarter under consideration as against Rs 1,281.55 crore for the same period a year ago, it said.

For the fiscal ended March 2020, its net profit came in at Rs 363.74 crore as against Rs 296.12 crore for the previous year..