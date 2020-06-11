Left Menu
Development News Edition

Indian Hotels Company shares close 2 pc lower after Q4 earnings

Shares of Indian Hotels Company Ltd (IHCL) on Thursday closed 2 per cent lower after the company reported a 37.75 per cent decline in consolidated net profit for the March quarter.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 11-06-2020 17:15 IST | Created: 11-06-2020 17:15 IST
Indian Hotels Company shares close 2 pc lower after Q4 earnings

Shares of Indian Hotels Company Ltd (IHCL) on Thursday closed 2 per cent lower after the company reported a 37.75 per cent decline in consolidated net profit for the March quarter. The stock trimmed most of its intra-day losses and settled 1.94 per cent lower at Rs 91 on the BSE. During the day, it declined 7 per cent to Rs 86.30. It closed at Rs 92, down 0.70 per cent, on the NSE after falling 7.82 per cent to Rs 85.40 during the day.

In terms of traded volume, 23.51 lakh shares were traded on the BSE and over 88 lakh on the NSE. The Tata group hospitality arm on Wednesday reported a 37.75 per cent decline in its consolidated net profit at Rs 76.29 crore for the March quarter, hit by the COVID-19 pandemic.

The company had posted a net profit of Rs 122.56 crore for the corresponding period of the previous fiscal, IHCL said in a filing to the BSE. Its consolidated total income stood at Rs 1,101.02 crore for the quarter under consideration as against Rs 1,281.55 crore for the same period a year ago, it said.

For the fiscal ended March 2020, its net profit came in at Rs 363.74 crore as against Rs 296.12 crore for the previous year..

TRENDING

Wentworth Season 8 main, recurring cast announced, synopsis of episode 1 revealed

Malaysia to reopen schools in stages from June 24 - minister

SAIL partners Apollo Hospitals for healthcare services to employees, their families

Frozen 3 to end the trilogy, Anna’s lavish wedding, What Elsa can get from here

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Digital learning booming, but a hybrid model of education delivery to thrive

The impact on education due to COVID-19 is likely to have worsened educational inequalities but the increased adoption of digital education and lessons learned during the crisis provide countries with an opportunity to create future-ready e...

Renewables in focus to revive energy sector as economies ease lockdowns

A sudden slump in energy consumption due to worldwide lockdown caused by the COVID-19 had threatened the energy transition due to a plunge in oil prices. However, as predicted by COE-EDP clean energy and inward-looking policies are the focu...

Socio-economic Impact of Covid-19 on Women

Today, women and girls are facing a double whammy - their sources of income have dried up but the workload has increased. There is a great need for gender-sensitive policies to recover from the pandemic.&#160;...

Tracking Cybersecurity: Laying the groundwork for tougher regulations post-COVID 19

The changes indicate that the tech industry is moving towards a paradigm shift over how it operates and, more importantly, how it is regulated....

Videos

Latest News

Fiinovation impacts a million lives amid coronavirus pandemic

New Delhi India, June 11 ANINewsVoir Innovative Financial Advisors Pvt Ltd Fiinovation, a Delhi based CSR consultancy joined the COVID-19 fight by initiating the distribution of food kits and essential commodities to help the most vulnerabl...

Africa CDC calls on Tanzania to share virus data

The head of the Africa Centres for Disease Control and Prevention said it continue to remain hopeful that Tanzania will cooperate by sharing its COVID-19 data, even as the countrys president declared victory over the pandemic. John Nkengaso...

Soccer-Alli handed one-match suspension by FA over coronavirus prank

Tottenham Hotspur midfielder Dele Alli will miss the Premier League restart after being suspended for a match by the Football Association on Thursday, having been found guilty of misconduct after mocking the novel coronavirus outbreak.Alli,...

Federal Bank combats card and merchant fraud with ACI Worldwide's UP Payments Risk Management Solution

Mumbai Maharashtra India, June 11 ANIPRNewswire ACI Worldwide NASDAQ ACIW, a leading global provider of real-time electronic payment and banking solutions, today announced that Federal Bank is leveraging its UP Payments Risk Management solu...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020