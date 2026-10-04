Reuters Sports News Summary

Reuters | Updated: 04-10-2026 13:30 IST | Created: 04-10-2026 13:30 IST
Reuters Sports News Summary

Following is a ​summary ​of current ‌sports news ​briefs.

ATP roundup: Carlos Alcaraz ‌fights off 4 set points in Tokyo

Top-seeded Spaniard Carlos ‌Alcaraz fought off four ‌set points in the opener Saturday before rolling past ⁠Italy's ​Matteo Arnaldi ⁠to reach the Japan Open ⁠Tennis Championship quarterfinals in Tokyo. Alcaraz ​completed the 7-6 (6), 6-1 victory ⁠in one hour and 46 ⁠minutes. ​He trailed 6-2 in the tiebreaker before ⁠winning six straight points, then ⁠carried ⁠the momentum into the second set by ‌winning ‌the first five ​games.

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