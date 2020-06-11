Left Menu
Development News Edition

IHCL to foray into home delivery of food and beverages

With the COVID-19 pandemic hitting the hospitality industry hard, Tata group's Indian Hotels Company Ltd (IHCL) is planning to venture into other areas of revenue generation, including home delivery of food and beverages. The company had a target of 27,000 rooms for 2022, and it has already surpassed 25,000 rooms, he said, adding that the remaining 2,000 would been easily achieved in the next two years.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 11-06-2020 17:40 IST | Created: 11-06-2020 17:40 IST
IHCL to foray into home delivery of food and beverages

With the COVID-19 pandemic hitting the hospitality industry hard, Tata group's Indian Hotels Company Ltd (IHCL) is planning to venture into other areas of revenue generation, including home delivery of food and beverages. "We have had a really nice response to our Hospitality@Home service, where customers can order our products for take away from our hotels across the country.  "Very shortly, we will also be announcing our plans to begin delivering our products to customers. All of this is aimed at helping take our hospitality to our customers' homes," IHCL Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer Puneet Chhatwal told PTI on Thursday. IHCL has also been working on programs like 'Dream, Drive, Discover, Delight' where one can book its standalone villas and bungalows while also observing social distancing, he said. "We will also have technology detox offers because guests have been in their homes for a long time and have been on their phones, or watching television a lot more than usual. "We will be offering many Ayurvedic  treatments as part of this offer. And we have many other offers that we are working on," he added. The Tata group's hospitality arm posted an over 24 per cent jump in net profit for the year ended March at Rs 363.74 crore, as compared to Rs 296.12 crore in the previous fiscal. Asked if the company will be able to reach its FY22 target of properties in the wake of the COVID-19 crisis, Chhatwal said, "In terms of the Aspiration 2022 targets on property numbers, you have to know that we are already way ahead of reaching these targets by 2022."  "We had a target of opening 15 hotels per year for Aspiration 2022, but we have already opened over 50 hotels in the last two years, and our portfolio is now at 200 hotels," he said. The company had a target of 27,000 rooms for 2022, and it has already surpassed 25,000 rooms, he said, adding that the remaining 2,000 would been easily achieved in the next two years. "We have to now look at 2020 as a year of correction and for this we have the R.E.S.E.T 2020 strategy. After R.E.S.E.T is rolled out in the next few months, we will come back with new targets, all of which will be higher than those set for Aspiration 2022. We are very confident that we will meet these higher targets as well," he said. R.E.S.E.T (Revenue Growth, Excellence in Guest Wellbeing, Spend Optimsation, Effective Asset Management and Thrift and Financial Prudence) is a five-point agenda to address the challenges posed by the unprecedented global crisis and help the company navigate through these difficult times

Meanwhile, Chhatwal said he feels the industry has already begun moving towards recovery, with hotels reopening in multiple states as they come out of the lockdown. The hospitality major is already getting very encouraging responses from people who want to come back to its signature restaurants, book intimate weddings and take a much-needed break from their homes, he said

"By September-October, we will see domestic travel begin and we believe that in 12 to 18 months, business should come back to pre-COVID-19 levels. In the long-term, we remain very confident about the outlook for the industry," he added.

TRENDING

Wentworth Season 8 main, recurring cast announced, synopsis of episode 1 revealed

Malaysia to reopen schools in stages from June 24 - minister

SAIL partners Apollo Hospitals for healthcare services to employees, their families

Frozen 3 to end the trilogy, Anna’s lavish wedding, What Elsa can get from here

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Digital learning booming, but a hybrid model of education delivery to thrive

The impact on education due to COVID-19 is likely to have worsened educational inequalities but the increased adoption of digital education and lessons learned during the crisis provide countries with an opportunity to create future-ready e...

Renewables in focus to revive energy sector as economies ease lockdowns

A sudden slump in energy consumption due to worldwide lockdown caused by the COVID-19 had threatened the energy transition due to a plunge in oil prices. However, as predicted by COE-EDP clean energy and inward-looking policies are the focu...

Socio-economic Impact of Covid-19 on Women

Today, women and girls are facing a double whammy - their sources of income have dried up but the workload has increased. There is a great need for gender-sensitive policies to recover from the pandemic.&#160;...

Tracking Cybersecurity: Laying the groundwork for tougher regulations post-COVID 19

The changes indicate that the tech industry is moving towards a paradigm shift over how it operates and, more importantly, how it is regulated....

Videos

Latest News

'Finally' say activists as Swiss same-sex marriage bill advances

Switzerlands lower house of parliament approved draft legislation on Thursday to let same-sex couples marry in a country that has lagged other parts of western Europe in gay rights.Despite opposition from conservatives, legislators also vot...

Telangana requisitions 60 COVID-19 isolation coaches from railways, Delhi asks for 10

New Delhi, Jun 11 PTI After languishing for almost two months, the Railways isolation coaches have finally found takers -- Telangana which has requisitioned 60 of these coaches and Delhi which has asked for 10 such coachesThe coaches can be...

"Finally" say activists as Swiss same-sex marriage bill advances

Switzerlands lower house of parliament approved draft legislation on Thursday to let same-sex couples marry in a country that has lagged other parts of western Europe in gay rights.Despite opposition from conservatives, legislators also vot...

India Post-CR service delivers ventilators 800 km away

India Post Railway Parcel Service IPRPS, a joint venture of the Central Railway and India Post in Maharashtra, has delivered two ventilators to a hospital in Thane from Nagpur within 24 hours, officials said on Thursday. The service, availa...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020