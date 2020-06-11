Left Menu
IATA interactive map gives travellers latest Covid-19 restrictions with real-time alerts

The International Air Transport Association (IATA) has introduced a free online interactive world map to provide travellers with the latest Covid-19 entry regulations by country.

ANI | Amsterdam | Updated: 11-06-2020 17:44 IST | Created: 11-06-2020 17:44 IST
IATA's Covid-19 interactive world map is also available for mobile. Image Credit: ANI

The International Air Transport Association (IATA) has introduced a free online interactive world map to provide travellers with the latest Covid-19 entry regulations by country. The map relies on IATA's Timatic database which contains comprehensive information on documentation required for international travel.

To keep pace with the dynamic situation with respect to Covid-19, said IATA, Timatic is updated more than 200 times per day to provide accurate travel restrictions specific to the current pandemic, based on one's citizenship and country of residence. "As the aviation industry prepares to safely restart, travellers will need to know which countries' borders are open and what health restrictions exist. Travellers can rely on Timatic for comprehensive and accurate information on travel during the pandemic,"' said Anish Chand, IATA's Assistant Director for Timatic.

In a recent survey commissioned by IATA regarding concerns people had about air travel post-crisis, more than 80 per cent of travellers said they are as concerned about potential quarantine restrictions as they are about actually catching the virus during travel. With the uncertainties and quickly changing health restrictions from one country to the next during the pandemic, this new resource for travel planning is timely and important, said IATA.

IATA's Covid-19 interactive world map is also available for mobile. The Timatic Covid-19 alerts service was also launched this week to offer subscribers real-time notifications for all travel updates related to the pandemic. (ANI)

