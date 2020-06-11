Left Menu
Barco introduces new series of advanced video processing and presentation control systems

Barco India, a global leader in visualization and collaboration technology, today introduced the PDS-4K presentation switcher, developed to meet audience requirements for high-quality image processing and fast seamless switching.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 11-06-2020 17:50 IST | Created: 11-06-2020 17:50 IST
PDS-4K persp gradient - HD. Image Credit: ANI

New Delhi [India], June 11 (ANI/NewsVoir): Barco India, a global leader in visualization and collaboration technology, today introduced the PDS-4K presentation switcher, developed to meet audience requirements for high-quality image processing and fast seamless switching. The PDS-4K brings Barco's expertise from the rental and events industry into the workplace, for the first time. It is an ideal fit for mid-sized live shows, corporate presentations in larger meeting spaces, multi-purpose auditoriums and boardrooms.

With 4K becoming the standard audience experience across markets, the industry requires a switcher that manages both the legacy HD sources and the newest 4K devices. Barco's latest generation PDS includes eight 4K inputs and two 4K fully seamless mixing program outputs, designed to deliver all content as intended. The modular and scalable architecture supports a wide variety of show configurations. The new generation PDS relies on the power of the tried and trusted Event Master processing product line. The PDS-4K incorporates the AthenaTM scaling technology for stress-free scaling and seamless mixing performance. It is built with a flexible principle, ensuring expandability and future-proof upgradability. The new presentation switcher is seen filling the dark hole of 4K processing for smaller rooms and will be a game changer for the corporate and live event industries.

"It is essential that enterprises invest in innovative solutions that increase the productivity and engagement of their workforce. Barco has a leadership position in the workplace collaboration and live events space, and with PDS-4K, we are offering enterprises, as well as live show platforms, a seamless solution for high-end switching between the legacy HD sources and the newest 4K devices, with premium video capabilities," said Rajiv Bhalla, Managing Director, Barco India, while commenting on the launch. Guaranteeing unsurpassed performances and outstanding visual experience, PDS-4K offers users simplicity, intuitive ease-of-use, and complete convenience. The switcher is compatible with all Barco visualization and collaboration solutions like LED, LCD, projection, and ClickShare, and enables smooth integration without compromising on video quality. PDS-4K can also be combined with the Event Master Toolset, Barco Overture, or other third- party control panels.

"The PDS-4K brings the outstanding quality and standard routinely expected in professionally organised events to the workplace and the boardroom. The ease with which corporate presenters can now switch between sources and platforms will wow the audiences both live and virtual. It is going to redefine corporate events and presentations as organisations focus on events with pre-qualified audiences in the region," concluded Ta Loong Gan, Sales Director ProAV, Barco APAC. The presentation switcher can also be combined with Barco ClickShare devices, installed in over 750,000 meeting and boardrooms worldwide, for flawless presentations. The easy-to-operate full-screen presentation switcher brings the best visual experiences for boardrooms, lobby, and auditorium, sure to impress and have a lasting impact.

This story is provided by NewsVoir. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/NewsVoir)

