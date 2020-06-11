Left Menu
Development News Edition

ITC refund to be allowed for certain supplies even if purchase invoice not uploaded: CBIC

Issuing a clarification, the Central Board of Indirect Taxes and Customs (CBIC) said it has received various representations seeking clarification on the issue related to refund of accumulated ITC in respect of invoices whose details are not reflected in the Form GSTR-2A of the applicant.GSTR-2A is a purchase return auto-generated by the GST system based on the transaction between a business and its supplier.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 11-06-2020 18:20 IST | Created: 11-06-2020 18:20 IST
ITC refund to be allowed for certain supplies even if purchase invoice not uploaded: CBIC

Refund of accumulated tax credit related to imports and inward supplies liable to reverse charge will be cleared by field offices even if the same is not reflected in purchase return Form GSTR-2A, the CBIC has said. Issuing a clarification, the Central Board of Indirect Taxes and Customs (CBIC) said it has received various representations seeking clarification on the issue related to refund of accumulated ITC in respect of invoices whose details are not reflected in the Form GSTR-2A of the applicant.

GSTR-2A is a purchase return auto-generated by the GST system based on the transaction between a business and its supplier. In March, the CBIC had said the refund of accumulated input tax credit (ITC) would be restricted to only those invoices, the details of which are uploaded by the supplier in Form GSTR-1 and are reflected in the Form GSTR-2A of the applicant.

Prior to this, refund was being granted even in respect of credit availed on the strength of missing invoices (not reflected in Form GSTR-2A) which were uploaded by the applicant along with the refund application on the common portal. The CBIC in a clarification issued on Wednesday said it has received representations that in some cases, refund-sanctioning authorities have rejected the refund of accumulated ITC, citing the March circular on the basis that the details of invoices/ documents are not reflected in Form GSTR-2A of the applicant.

"The aforesaid circular does not in any way impact the refund of ITC availed on the invoices / documents relating to imports, ISD invoices and the inward supplies liable to reverse charge (RCM supplies) etc. "It is hereby clarified that the treatment of refund of such ITC relating to imports, ISD (input service distributor) invoices and the inward supplies liable to reverse charge (RCM supplies) will continue to be same as it was before the issuance of Circular dated March 31, 2020," CBIC said.

AMRG & Associates Senior Partner Rajat Mohan said, "Select tax jurisdictions have taken hyper technical view of refund circular and initiated rejection of tax refunds on illegal and illogical grounds which has now been clarified by the board." Nangia & Co LLP Director GST Tanushree Roy said this circular has clarified that refund would be granted in respect of relevant supplies (even if not reflected in FORM GSTR-2A) that were uploaded by the applicant along with the refund application on the GST common portal. "This circular provides clarity to the GST authorities for processing of refund applications and would safeguard taxpayers from irrational/ frivolous rejection of eligible refund claims on account of accumulated ITC on relevant supplies," Roy said.

Abhishek Jain, tax partner, EY, said, "The issue of rejection by lower-level officers was significantly prevalent in certain jurisdictions where officers had taken a literal interpretation of the earlier circular without giving credence to the practical applicability of the same in certain scenarios." PTI JD HRS.

TRENDING

Wentworth Season 8 main, recurring cast announced, synopsis of episode 1 revealed

Malaysia to reopen schools in stages from June 24 - minister

SAIL partners Apollo Hospitals for healthcare services to employees, their families

Frozen 3 to end the trilogy, Anna’s lavish wedding, What Elsa can get from here

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Digital learning booming, but a hybrid model of education delivery to thrive

The impact on education due to COVID-19 is likely to have worsened educational inequalities but the increased adoption of digital education and lessons learned during the crisis provide countries with an opportunity to create future-ready e...

Renewables in focus to revive energy sector as economies ease lockdowns

A sudden slump in energy consumption due to worldwide lockdown caused by the COVID-19 had threatened the energy transition due to a plunge in oil prices. However, as predicted by COE-EDP clean energy and inward-looking policies are the focu...

Socio-economic Impact of Covid-19 on Women

Today, women and girls are facing a double whammy - their sources of income have dried up but the workload has increased. There is a great need for gender-sensitive policies to recover from the pandemic.&#160;...

Tracking Cybersecurity: Laying the groundwork for tougher regulations post-COVID 19

The changes indicate that the tech industry is moving towards a paradigm shift over how it operates and, more importantly, how it is regulated....

Videos

Latest News

UST Global offers digital solutions in preparing companies to work in new normal

Digital transformation solutions company, UST Global announced on Thursday a new service offering, Return to Work Digital Solutions for Enterprises. The offering transfers best practices from healthcare and essential businesses to provide o...

Russia, NATO conduct parallel wargames over Baltic Sea

Russian combat jets have flown training missions over the Baltic Sea in parallel with NATOs drills in the region, the military said Thursday. Russias Baltic Fleet said in a statement that a dozen of its Su-24, Su-27 and Su-30 aircraft pract...

Buyers waiting for price correction, discounts to buy homes

At a time when developers are criticising the advice to reduce property prices to clear their inventories, buyers are waiting for further price correction and discounts to buy their dream homes, two surveys revealed. According to two indepe...

Bank unions demand regular sanitisation of branches, daily allowance during coronavirus pandemic

Worried over death of bank employees due to coronavirus, the United Forum of Bank Unions UFBU has demanding regular sanitization of branches, Rs 1,000 daily allowance, and Rs 50 lakh insurance cover for bank staff as provided to healthcare ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020