Union Bank creates new organisational structure with 18 zonal offices

“With the growth in our footprint following amalgamation, a strategic reorganisation is imperative to best leverage the opportunities ahead, and with this in mind we are strengthening our pan-India presence to ensure an enhanced focus on business growth and customer service,” Union Bank MD and CEO Rajkiran Rai G said in a release. The booklet has been created with a view to minimize disruptions for customers or employees, the bank said.

State-owned Union Bank of India, which merged Andhra Bank and Corporation Bank with it in April, on Thursday said it has created a new organisational structure having 18 zonal offices and 125 regional offices

Union Bank said it has established four new zonal offices in Chandigarh, Jaipur, Mangalore and Visakhapatnam to increase its penetration

Post the amalgamation, Union Bank has become the fifth largest public sector bank. It now has more than 9,500 branches and over 13,500 ATMs.     “With the growth in our footprint following amalgamation, a strategic reorganisation is imperative to best leverage the opportunities ahead, and with this in mind we are strengthening our pan-India presence to ensure an enhanced focus on business growth and customer service,” Union Bank MD and CEO Rajkiran Rai G said in a release. The bank has opened two new zonal offices in the southern part of the country aimed at further strengthening its market share. Additionally, 32 new regional offices are being opened in various locations including Shimla, Amritsar, Bareilly and Mau, among others.    The bank has launched 'Regional Heads Booklet', which will be a one-stop manual to comprehensively cover all roles and responsibilities of regional heads. The booklet has been created with a view to minimize disruptions for customers or employees, the bank said.

