Bank unions demand regular sanitisation of branches, daily allowance during coronavirus pandemic

Worried over death of bank employees due to coronavirus, the United Forum of Bank Unions (UFBU) has demanding regular sanitisation of branches, Rs 1,000 daily allowance and Rs 50 lakh insurance cover for bank staff as provided to healthcare workers.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 11-06-2020 19:42 IST | Created: 11-06-2020 19:31 IST
Worried over death of bank employees due to coronavirus, the United Forum of Bank Unions (UFBU) has demanding regular sanitization of branches, Rs 1,000 daily allowance, and Rs 50 lakh insurance cover for bank staff as provided to healthcare workers. In a letter to the Department of Financial Services, the UFBU has said 11 bank employees have already died due to coronavirus and additional steps are needed to ensure safety of staff.

The UFBU, an umbrella organization of bank unions, said bank employees and branches are facing problems due to non-availability of transport and reduced number of security staff and workers responsible for cleanliness of branch premises. Among other things, the UFBU demanded that bank branches be regularly sanitized and provided adequate security for regulating entry. Also, senior and women employees be allowed to work from home, and those attending the duty at branches be given a daily allowance of Rs 1,000.

According to the last week's letter to the ministry, the bank union also demanded that transport facility be provided to bank employees, and the central government compensation scheme of Rs 50 lakh insurance be extended to bank employees along with compassionate appointments in case of death. "All the centres such as Mumbai, Nasik, Aurangabad, Pune, and similar such places be covered under above provisions of work such as 50 per cent attendance, work from home facility, alternate day attendance, flexi timings, and the same be implemented uniformly in all banks at all such areas," the union said.

Bank employees from Maharashtra and more particularly from Mumbai are striving their level best to provide continued banking services to the common people despite the numerous difficulties faced by them and in the process, 11 bank employees have lost their lives due to COVID-19, it said. As per the letter, these deceased staff includes three from State Bank of India, one from Punjab National Bank, one from Federal Bank, one from Central Bank of India, two from Bank of India, one from IDBI, one from Canara Bank, and one from Bank of Maharashtra.

Also, one employee from Federal Bank and an executive from Central Bank of India, even though were not diagnosed as coronavirus-affected, were suspected to have died of the same, it said. "In view of increasing deaths of the bank employees from the Mumbai Metropolitan Area employees have become perturbed and in this background, there is a need to give them some comfort in attending their duties, failing which it will be difficult to give uninterrupted services," the letter said.

The union has also demanded that bank employees be permitted to travel by state transport buses.

