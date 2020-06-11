Wonderchef partners Watch Water GmbH to launch multi-purpose disinfectant

Cookware and kitchen appliances maker Wonderchef on Thursday said it has partnered with Germany-based water treatment firm Watch Water GmbH to launch Virol-Oxy, a multi-purpose disinfectant for homes. Virol-Oxy -- a stabilised blend of powdered hydrogen peroxide, crystalline titanium dioxide (titansorb P) and surfactant which is typically used as 0.5 per cent solution (5 gm powder in 1 litre of water), is being manufactured for Wonderchef by Watch Water, the company said in a statement.

The product can be used to disinfect a variety of items ranging from fruits and vegetables to all kinds of surfaces, dishes, cutlery, door and window handles, car interiors and display merchandise, it added. Commenting on the launch, Wonderchef Managing Director Ravi Saxena said: “Disinfecting and sanitising our homes, anything we bring from outside into home, food and groceries, has emerged as a major need these days." He said the partnership between Wonderchef and Watch-Water is aimed at bringing the best solution to its consumers.

The effectiveness of Virol-Oxy in killing bacteria and viruses has been tested and certified by leading labs in Germany, Saxena claimed..