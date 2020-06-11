Xiaomi brings Mi laptops to India, priced Rs 41,999 onwards

Xiaomi on Thursday unveiled its new range of Mi laptops in India, priced Rs 41,999 onwards, that will pit the smartphone major against giants like HP, Dell and Lenovo in the segment. The move comes at a time when the industry expects a greater demand for laptops as an increasing number of people are working and studying from home amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

"At Xiaomi, we aspire to bring breakthrough technology, premium design and superior performance to our users. We are always listening to our Mi fans and they've been eagerly anticipating the launch of Mi NoteBooks in India. "We are excited to launch the series as Mi NoteBook 14 Horizon Edition makes its global debut in India," Xiaomi India MD Manu Kumar Jain said.

Xiaomi India Chief Business Officer Raghu Reddy said the devices are targeted at power users. Earlier this year, Xiaomi said it will bring more products under its Mi brand as it looks to offer more premium experiences to customers.

According to research firm IDC, the traditional PC market in India declined by 16.7 per cent year-on-year (y-o-y) at 1.8 million units in March 2020 quarter. Within this, the notebooks category recorded a 16.8 per cent decline due to significant y-o-y contractions in consumer and education segments.

Notebooks in gaming and thin-and-light segments have been witnessing strong growth in the past few quarters in the country. HP retained the top position in the overall PC market (desktops and notebooks) with a share of 28.2 per cent in January-March 2020 quarter, followed by Dell Technologies (25.9 per cent) and Lenovo (20 per cent).

The flagship Mi Notebook 14 Horizon Edition comes with up to 10th Gen Intel Core i7 processors and Nvidia GeForce MX350 GPU which has 2GB of video RAM, allowing users to smoothly edit photos/videos or play games. It is equipped with 8 GB DDR4 RAM and 512 GB SSD.

The second Notebook series - Mi Notebook 14 - comes with 10th Gen Intel Core i5 processor, with 8 GB of DDR4 RAM, up to 512 GB of SATA SSD storage and Nvidia GeForce MX250 GPU with 2 GB of video memory..