467 MT crude output lost on Oil India's well fire tragedy day

PSU major Oil India on Thursday said it has incurred a loss of 467 metric tonnes of crude oil production from 59 wells due to public protests at various sites after the Baghjan gas well caught fire killing two persons and damaging huge properties.

PTI | Guwahati | Updated: 11-06-2020 21:27 IST | Created: 11-06-2020 21:27 IST
PSU major Oil India on Thursday said it has incurred a loss of 467 metric tonnes of crude oil production from 59 wells due to public protests at various sites after the Baghjan gas well caught fire killing two persons and damaging huge properties. The company said protests at several of its locations continued on Thursday too that resulted in shutting down of its many on-field installations.

"OIL lost 467 MT of crude oil production from 59 producing wells on June 10 due to blockade by local people and various students' organisations at Makum, Barekuri, Hapjan, Lankashi, Nagajan, Hebeda, and Dhakul. Gas production was also affected," it said in a statement. Tension gripped Baghjan area after the fire, which erupted on Tuesday, killed two firefighters of the company and damaged a stretch of the adjoining forest, houses and vehicles, provoking an attack by the locals on OIL employees.

"Law and order situation has been brought under control by police personnel deployed by the district administration at the site and surrounding areas," Oil India Ltd (OIL) said. Although no bandh was declared, various groups like All Assam Students' Union (AASU), All Moran Students' Union (AMSU) and All Adivasi Students' Association of Assam (AASASA) forced OIL to stop operations in three drilling locations and nine workover locations, it added.

These installations are spread across Baghjan (Dighaltarrnag), Barekuri, Dhakual, North Balijan, Bozaloni, Borhapjan, Jorajan and Naharkatiya, OIL said. Meanwhile, the last rites of the two OIL firefighters were performed with full state honours during the day in presence of Tinsukia DC, SP, OIL CMD and other senior officials from the government and the company.

Durlov Gogoi and Tikheswar Gohain, both assistant operators of the fire service department of the company, lost their lives in the incident. Gogoi was a well-known football player, who had represented Assam at several national tournaments in Under-19 and Under-21 categories. He was the goalkeeper of the Oil India football team.

OIL further informed that an amount of Rs 30,000 per family, agreed earlier as an immediate relief for 1,610 affected families, totalling Rs 4.83 crore, was deposited in the account of Tinsukia DC for disbursal among the victims. The company and Tinsukia district administration said they have moved around 7,000 people from nearby areas of the gas well site at Baghjan to 12 relief camps.

Informing about the fire control measures, OIl said preparation of a roadmap for the well control operation by experts' team is underway and the detailed plan is expected to be ready by tonight. "One high discharge water pump will be placed at site today to begin the preliminary work at site. Suitable place for stacking of materials and equipment are being mobilised from ONGC to be used for well control operation has been identified," it added.

