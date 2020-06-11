Left Menu
Development News Edition

ICICI Pru Life reappoints M S Ramachandran as independent director

ICICI Prudential Life Insurance Company on Thursday said it has reappointed M S Ramachandran as an independent director.The reappointment, it said, is subject to approval of the members of the company. Further, the board also approved continuation of Ramachandran as the chairman of the company during his term as an independent director, it said.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 11-06-2020 22:43 IST | Created: 11-06-2020 22:17 IST
ICICI Pru Life reappoints M S Ramachandran as independent director
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

ICICI Prudential Life Insurance Company on Thursday said it has reappointed M S Ramachandran as an independent director. The current term of appointment of Ramachandran as an independent director of the company will expire on June 28, 2021, it said in a regulatory filing.

"In view of this, the board of directors of the company at its meeting held on June 11, 2020, has approved the reappointment of Ramachandran as an independent director of the company for another term of five consecutive years, with effect from June 29, 2021, till June 28, 2026," it said. The reappointment, it said, is subject to approval of the members of the company.

Further, the board also approved continuation of Ramachandran as the chairman of the company during his term as an independent director, it said. Shares of ICICI Pru Life on Thursday closed 0.52 per cent lower at Rs 394.90 apiece on the BSE.

TRENDING

Wentworth Season 8 main, recurring cast announced, synopsis of episode 1 revealed

Malaysia to reopen schools in stages from June 24 - minister

SAIL partners Apollo Hospitals for healthcare services to employees, their families

Frozen 3 to end the trilogy, Anna’s lavish wedding, What Elsa can get from here

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Impact of COVID-19 on children in Ghana

COVID-19 has threatened the entire behaviour and socialization of children in Ghana. Besides, it has exposed them to greater risks of exploitation due to the closure of schools and the financial crisis of their parents. On the occasion of t...

How COVID-19 is playing with street children in Tanzania

Child labor is one of the worst socio-economic problems of our times. However, the crisis of COVID-19 has aggravated it further. The&#160;World Day Against Child Labour-2020 on June 12, focuses on the impact of the crisis on child labour. T...

Digital learning booming, but a hybrid model of education delivery to thrive

The impact on education due to COVID-19 is likely to have worsened educational inequalities but the increased adoption of digital education and lessons learned during the crisis provide countries with an opportunity to create future-ready e...

Renewables in focus to revive energy sector as economies ease lockdowns

A sudden slump in energy consumption due to worldwide lockdown caused by the COVID-19 had threatened the energy transition due to a plunge in oil prices. However, as predicted by COE-EDP clean energy and inward-looking policies are the focu...

Videos

Latest News

143 new coronavirus cases found in Chhattisgarh

As many as 143 persons, including an Indo Tibetan Border Police ITBP personnel, tested positive for coronavirus in Chhattisgarh since previous evening, a health official said on Thursday. The states coronavirus count has reached 1,398, thou...

Microsoft declines to sell facial recognition tech to police - Washington Post

Microsoft Corp will not sell its facial-recognition technology to police departments until there is a federal law regulating the tech, the Washington Post reported on Thursday, citing the software makers president, Brad Smith. The news http...

DMA writes to Amit Shah over non-payment of salaries of resident doctors from Kasturba Hospital and others

The Delhi Medical Association DMA has written a letter to Home Minister Amit Shah, seeking for an appointment over the non-payment of salaries of resident doctors of Kasturba Hospital, Hindu Rao Hospital and other hospitals or dispensaries ...

U.S. House Republicans to put forward their own police reform plan

Republicans in the U.S. House of Representatives will put forward their own proposal on police reform that would focus on performance, transparency and accountability, House Republican Leader Kevin McCarthy said on Thursday.McCarthy told re...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020