ICICI Pru Life reappoints M S Ramachandran as independent director

ICICI Prudential Life Insurance Company on Thursday said it has reappointed M S Ramachandran as an independent director. The current term of appointment of Ramachandran as an independent director of the company will expire on June 28, 2021, it said in a regulatory filing.

"In view of this, the board of directors of the company at its meeting held on June 11, 2020, has approved the reappointment of Ramachandran as an independent director of the company for another term of five consecutive years, with effect from June 29, 2021, till June 28, 2026," it said. The reappointment, it said, is subject to approval of the members of the company.

Further, the board also approved continuation of Ramachandran as the chairman of the company during his term as an independent director, it said. Shares of ICICI Pru Life on Thursday closed 0.52 per cent lower at Rs 394.90 apiece on the BSE.