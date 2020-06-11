Pulse and Good World Games introduce games channels in digital media platforms

Africa's leading innovative media company Pulse (Pulse.Africa) and Good World Games today announced the introduction of Pulse Games channels across all its African digital media platforms (Pulse Nigeria, Pulse Ghana and Pulse Live Kenya). The channels will feature hundreds of premium hypercasual games along with new engaging media content.

"We couldn't be more excited to bring even more entertainment to our audience with this new addition to our content categories," Yetunde Oyeleke, Director of Marketing, Pulse Africa expressed, "With the Pulse Games category, we're offering an even richer digital experience to our users and this is strongly in line with our mission to engage Africa's young audience and to lead in digital media innovation in Africa."

The brand new Pulse Games channel (Pulse Nigeria Games (bit.ly/2BUBTPT), Pulse Ghana Games (bit.ly/37pxRee), Pulse Kenya Games (bit.ly/2Yo6Fbr)) is a highly optimized gaming platform offering the best, instantly accessible HTML5 games from a variety of genres, including Arcade, Puzzle, Strategy, Action and Adventure. This lightweight platform is optimized to perform efficiently even where connectivity and device capabilities are limited.

"We are excited to power Pulse Games for Africa's leading innovative media group," said Gregory Sukornyk, CEO & Co-founder of Good World Games, creator and owner of GameTrove, "The growing demand for mobile, hypercasual gaming has been rising dramatically across Africa as it has the rest of the world. We believe Pulse's fast-growing audience will embrace the curated selection of gaming content our platform offers."

Derrick Horner, Chief Strategy Officer & Co-founder, added: "With improvements in web design and mobile and desktop browser functionality, leading media publishers have a major opportunity to embrace Html5 gaming experiences to grow and engage their online audiences. We expect to see explosive growth at the intersection of online media and casual games across Africa, which could ignite more activity among everyone from mobile operators to handset manufacturers."

(With Inputs from APO)