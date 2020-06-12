Left Menu
Development News Edition

Demand for Southern European government debt falls as markets turn bearish

The fact that, during the risk-off move, the risk premium that Italian government bonds (BTPs) pay did not dramatically increase, shows that the European Central Bank's asset purchases are supporting the riskier debt, Commerzbank rates strategists wrote in a note to clients. "The relative resilience of the periphery is telling with 10y BTP spreads widening just 2bp in the risk-off rally, underlining the ECB support," they said.

Reuters | Updated: 12-06-2020 12:50 IST | Created: 12-06-2020 12:50 IST
Demand for Southern European government debt falls as markets turn bearish

Southern European government bond yields rose on Friday as investors sold off riskier assets after market hopes for an economic recovery were quashed by fears of a second wave of COVID-19.

Throughout May and the start of June, demand for riskier southern European government bonds rose and demand for safer German debt declined as markets rallied on optimism that there would be an economic recovery. But the optimism is bullish sentiment in European government bond markets collapsed on Friday, following a sell-off in equities on Thursday that saw three major U.S. stock indexes fall more than 5%.

About half a dozen U.S. states are grappling with a rising number of coronavirus patients filling hospital beds, fanning concerns that re-opening the U.S. economy may spark a second wave of infections. The fact that, during the risk-off move, the risk premium that Italian government bonds (BTPs) pay did not dramatically increase, shows that the European Central Bank's asset purchases are supporting the riskier debt, Commerzbank rates strategists wrote in a note to clients.

"The relative resilience of the periphery is telling with 10y BTP spreads widening just 2bp in the risk-off rally, underlining the ECB support," they said. Italy's 10-year government bond yield was up around 3 basis points at 1.47% at 0640 GMT, while Portugal and Spain's 10-year government yields were up less than 1 basis point .

The spread between Italian and German 10-year government yield spreads widened by around 2 basis points and is heading for its biggest weekly increase in 8 weeks. Demand for safer German government debt increased, with Germany's 10-year yield edging down at -0.42%. The yield has fallen around 15 bps this week and is set for its biggest weekly drop since late February.

Investors were waiting for more information about the proposed EU-wide coronavirus recovery fund. "The lack of substance about the EU recovery fund emerging from the Eurogroup is a clear indication that the views are still very far apart at this stage," Commerzbank strategists wrote.

Czech Republic, Hungary, Poland and Slovakia edged towards backing the EU's plan when they met on Thursday, but said it should not favour larger, richer states or hurt smaller ones that managed the outbreak well. European industrial production data for April is due at 0900 GMT.

TRENDING

Indian bank staff want cleaner branches amid coronavirus deaths in industry

Cobra Kai Season 3 expected in Dec, Johnny Laurence’s returning & other latest updates

Is Animal Kingdom Season 6 confirmed? Season 5 cast revealed, What latest we know

Mirzapur Season 2 cast revealed, what can viewers see next

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Impact of COVID-19 on children in Ghana

COVID-19 has threatened the entire behaviour and socialization of children in Ghana. Besides, it has exposed them to greater risks of exploitation due to the closure of schools and the financial crisis of their parents. On the occasion of t...

How COVID-19 is playing with street children in Tanzania

Child labor is one of the worst socio-economic problems of our times. However, the crisis of COVID-19 has aggravated it further. The&#160;World Day Against Child Labour-2020 on June 12, focuses on the impact of the crisis on child labour. T...

Digital learning booming, but a hybrid model of education delivery to thrive

The impact on education due to COVID-19 is likely to have worsened educational inequalities but the increased adoption of digital education and lessons learned during the crisis provide countries with an opportunity to create future-ready e...

Renewables in focus to revive energy sector as economies ease lockdowns

A sudden slump in energy consumption due to worldwide lockdown caused by the COVID-19 had threatened the energy transition due to a plunge in oil prices. However, as predicted by COE-EDP clean energy and inward-looking policies are the focu...

Videos

Latest News

BJP MLC detained in Hyderabad

BJP MLC N Ramchander Rao on Friday was detained while he was on his way to present a memorandum on the present COVID-19 issue to Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao in Hyderabad. On an attempt to approach the Chief Ministers residence I had ...

BA, easyJet and Ryanair fight British quarantine with legal action

British Airways, easyJet and Ryanair said on Friday they have begun legal action against the British governments quarantine policy in a bid to overturn what they see as overly strict rules. All three airlines had hoped to resume regular fli...

Contempt plea in HC against authorities for violating orders on handling of COVID 19 bodies

A plea was moved in the Delhi High Court on Friday seeking contempt action against Delhi governments chief and health secretaries as also medical director of LNJP Hospital for not adhering to the undertaking and directions related to handli...

Virus deepens Argentina's economic crisis as poverty soars

As they wait out quarantine in a cramped, windowless room, Natividad Bentez brings her six children all of their meals from the soup kitchen where she earns USD 133 a month, barely enough to cover her rent and a few extra monthly costs. Sin...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020