Left Menu
Development News Edition

Equity indices stage late recovery, Reliance up 3.3 pc

Equity benchmark indices staged a dramatic recovery in the last hour of trading session on Friday after plunging over 3 per cent due to rising global concern on the resurgence of coronavirus infections.

ANI | Mumbai (Maharashtra) | Updated: 12-06-2020 17:03 IST | Created: 12-06-2020 17:03 IST
Equity indices stage late recovery, Reliance up 3.3 pc
M&M gained by 7.5 pc on Friday to Rs 510.45 per share. Image Credit: ANI

Equity benchmark indices staged a dramatic recovery in the last hour of trading session on Friday after plunging over 3 per cent due to rising global concern on the resurgence of coronavirus infections. At the closing bell, the BSE S&P Sensex was up by 243 points or 0.72 per cent at 33,781, while the Nifty 50 edged higher by 71 points or 0.72 per cent at 9,973.

Except for Nifty IT and media, all sectoral indices at the National Stock Exchange were in the green with thin margins. Fear of a second wave of Covid-19 related cases has sparked worries among investors that it will delay the economic recovery. Among stocks, Mahindra & Mahindra gained by 7.5 per cent to Rs 510.45 per share. Bharti Infratel was up by 6.4 per cent and Bajaj Finance by 4.6 per cent while index heavyweight Reliance Industries ticked up by 3.3 per cent to Rs 1,588.70 per share.

The other prominent winners were Hero MotoCorp, Bajaj Auto, Titan, Adani Ports and Eicher Motors. However, those which lost were ONGC, Tech Mahindra, Power Grid Corporation and Wipro. Meanwhile, Asian shares fell sharply after an overnight plunge at Wall Street amid concerns that a resurgence of coronavirus cases could stunt the pace of recovery in economies reopening from lockdowns.

Japan's Nikkei slid by 0.75 per cent while shares in Hong Kong fell by 0.73 per cent. Stocks in South Korea fell by 2.04 per cent as some investors booked profits from a recent rally in global equities. (ANI)

TRENDING

Indian bank staff want cleaner branches amid coronavirus deaths in industry

Cobra Kai Season 3 expected in Dec, Johnny Laurence’s returning & other latest updates

Three DST institutions find place in Nature Index 2020 ratings

Is Animal Kingdom Season 6 confirmed? Season 5 cast revealed, What latest we know

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Impact of COVID-19 on children in Ghana

COVID-19 has threatened the entire behaviour and socialization of children in Ghana. Besides, it has exposed them to greater risks of exploitation due to the closure of schools and the financial crisis of their parents. On the occasion of t...

How COVID-19 is playing with street children in Tanzania

Child labor is one of the worst socio-economic problems of our times. However, the crisis of COVID-19 has aggravated it further. The&#160;World Day Against Child Labour-2020 on June 12, focuses on the impact of the crisis on child labour. T...

Digital learning booming, but a hybrid model of education delivery to thrive

The impact on education due to COVID-19 is likely to have worsened educational inequalities but the increased adoption of digital education and lessons learned during the crisis provide countries with an opportunity to create future-ready e...

Renewables in focus to revive energy sector as economies ease lockdowns

A sudden slump in energy consumption due to worldwide lockdown caused by the COVID-19 had threatened the energy transition due to a plunge in oil prices. However, as predicted by COE-EDP clean energy and inward-looking policies are the focu...

Videos

Latest News

Mandaviya reviews progress in revival of fertiliser plants

Union minister Mansukh Mandaviya on Friday directed that revival of five fertiliser plants across different states should be completed at the earliest. The Minister of State for Chemicals and Fertilizers held a meeting with officers of the ...

Vodafone Idea starts cellular services on Apple Watch in specific circles

Vodafone Idea on Friday begun offering cellular services for Apple Watch GPS Cellular, starting with specific circles. The move will give customers the freedom to leave their phone behind and stay connected with just their Apple Watch, Vod...

Policy change behind rise in number of containment zones in Bengal: Official

The number of COVID-19 containment zones have more than doubled in West Bengal over the past few days, with areas earmarked under the category now numbering 1,907 -- up from around 700 a week ago -- following a change in the policy for iden...

Ramping up bed capacity should be topmost priority in handling COVID-19: LG Baijal

Delhi Lt Governor Anil Baijal on Friday said that ramping up bed capacity and medical resources should be topmost priority in handling the coronavirus pandemic. Baijal, who reviewed the containment zones management strategies in Delhi, said...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020