Govt put curbs on import of certain new pneumatic tyres

Govt put curbs on import of certain new pneumatic tyresPTI | New Delhi | Updated: 12-06-2020 18:46 IST | Created: 12-06-2020 18:46 IST
The government on Friday imposed curbs on imports of certain new pneumatic tyres used in motor cars, busses, lorries and motorcycles in a move to promote domestic manufacturing
"Import policy of new pneumatic tyres...is amended from free to restricted," the Directorate General of Foreign Trade (DGFT) said in a notification
Putting the goods under restricted category means an importer would now require a licence or permission from the DGFT for imports.
