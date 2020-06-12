Reliance Industries shares jump over 3 pc

Shares of Reliance Industries on Friday reversed early losses and closed over 3 percent higher, helping the benchmark indices to finish with gains. The heavyweight stock closed at Rs 1,588.80, a gain of 3.34 percent on the BSE. It had earlier opened the day on a weak note. During the day, it surged 3.60 percent to Rs 1,593. At the NSE, it gained 3.32 percent to close at Rs 1,588.80.

In volume terms, 7.72 lakh shares of the company were traded at the BSE and 1.77 crore shares on the NSE during the day. Reliance Industries was the biggest contributor in market bounce back, as the 30-share BSE Sensex closed at 33,780.89, up 242.52 points, or 0.72 percent, after plunging 1,190.27 points to hit a low of 32,348.10 in opening trade.

The company's market valuation was at Rs 10,07,204.41 crore. Reliance Industries' shares offered in the just-concluded rights issue will be listed on stock exchanges on Monday, concluding the issue in just 42 days.