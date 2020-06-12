Left Menu
Collective efforts needed to eradicate child labour, says Gangwar

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 12-06-2020 20:17 IST | Created: 12-06-2020 20:17 IST
Labour Minister Santosh Gangwar on Friday emphasised on the need for collective efforts by all stakeholders to eradicate child labour. Children are an integral part of any country and they need to be empowered with protection of their rights, he added. The minister was speaking at a webinar on 'COVID-19: Protect Children From Child Labour, Now More Than Ever'. It was organised by the Ministry of Labour and Employment and V V Giri National Labour Institute in collaboration with the International Labour Organization (ILO), New Delhi, to mark the World Day against Child Labour. Gangwar acknowledged the efforts of Nobel Laureate Kailash Satyarthi and the ILO towards elimination of child labour, the ministry said in a statement. The minister said in observing June 12 as the World Day against Child Labour, the Government of India has reiterated its commitment towards eradication of the practice. The amendment of the Child Labour (Prohibition and Regulation) Amendment Act, 2016 is a noteworthy achievement of the government, he stated.

He also spoke about various other initiatives taken by the government, including increasing the National Child Labour Programme (NCLP) training centre stipends to Rs 400 from Rs 150 per month per child. The ratification of the ILO conventions 182 and 138 reflect on India's commitment towards this cause, he added.

Kailash Satyarthi, in his address, referred to the historical decisions taken in the context of child labour in the past. He added that the efforts of the government have contributed immensely towards reduction in child labour. In order to revive the economy, it is important to attract foreign investment but there is a need to ensure no child labour is engaged in supply chains, he said. He emphasised on the need to ensure adults receive employment instead of children, so that the employed children get liberated to pursue education and grow into healthy citizens.

Labour Secretary Heeralal Samariya spoke about the various labour legislations and policy initiatives taken by the government which have led to amelioration of the child labour problem. He further highlighted the efforts of the ministry during the COVID-19 pandemic, including opening up grievance handling centres throughout the country and prompt disbursals by the Employees Provident Fund Organisation (EPFO), apart from the medical services provided by ESIC hospitals.

Dagmar Walter, Director - ILO India, called upon all stakeholders to contribute to reduce child labour. She added that the so called 'normal' is getting redefined as today this programme is being held virtually. The inaugural session was followed by two technical sessions on the themes 'COVID-19: Protect Children from Child Labour-Across Sectors' and 'Barriers and Solutions in addressing the Rehabilitation Programme'.

