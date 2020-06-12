Left Menu
Development News Edition

Slow transmission of bank rate cuts impacts returns on HAM road projects: India Ratings

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 12-06-2020 20:17 IST | Created: 12-06-2020 20:17 IST
Slow transmission of bank rate cuts impacts returns on HAM road projects: India Ratings

Slow transmission of the RBI-prescribed bank rate cuts in project lending rates will impact debt service coverage ratios in operational hybrid annuity model (HAM) based projects, says India Ratings. The RBI has slashed repo rates by almost 200 basis points since June 2019 from 6.25 per cent to 4.25 per cent to ensure availability of cheaper credit. However, the transmission of the reduced rates has been limited, with key non-banking finance companies having barely reduced the long-term prime lending rate. "A sluggish transmission in project's interest rate was not originally envisaged by developers during the bidding stage and therefore may also impact their equity returns," the ratings agency said.

According to the agency, while the bound concessions receive grants on a timely basis, a concession grantor with a weak credit profile, late annuity payments combined with delayed transmission could pose a risk to HAM projects. "The NHAI plans to release monthly grants proportionate to the completion of project construction, and the agency believes this will have a salutary effect on the working capital requirements of developers," IndRa said. It further said that the developers of under-construction projects, who have availed mobilisation and working capital advance from the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI), are likely to register nominal savings in interest costs during construction.

The average one-year marginal cost of funds-based lending rate (MCLR) of public sector banks and private sector banks reduced by 84 bps and 56 bps, respectively. Conclusively, during the 12 months ended May 2020, the transmission of the bank rate cut to MCLR has been higher for public sector banks at 42 per cent than 25 per cent for private banks. "A 200 basis points expansion in the spread between the bank rate and the applicable MCLR on Ind-Ra rated HAM projects (assuming no MCLR cut) could lower the average debt service coverage ratio by 0.12 times and equity internal rate of return by 530 basis points. However, the impact on average DSCR and equity IRR will be lower in the event there is a 40 per cent transmission," the agency added. According to India Ratings, the developers of under-construction projects, who have availed mobilisation and working capital advance from the NHAI, are likely to register nominal savings in interest costs during construction.

TRENDING

Indian bank staff want cleaner branches amid coronavirus deaths in industry

Three DST institutions find place in Nature Index 2020 ratings

Cobra Kai Season 3 expected in Dec, Johnny Laurence’s returning & other latest updates

Is Animal Kingdom Season 6 confirmed? Season 5 cast revealed, What latest we know

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Impact of COVID-19 on children in Ghana

COVID-19 has threatened the entire behaviour and socialization of children in Ghana. Besides, it has exposed them to greater risks of exploitation due to the closure of schools and the financial crisis of their parents. On the occasion of t...

How COVID-19 is playing with street children in Tanzania

Child labor is one of the worst socio-economic problems of our times. However, the crisis of COVID-19 has aggravated it further. The&#160;World Day Against Child Labour-2020 on June 12, focuses on the impact of the crisis on child labour. T...

Digital learning booming, but a hybrid model of education delivery to thrive

The impact on education due to COVID-19 is likely to have worsened educational inequalities but the increased adoption of digital education and lessons learned during the crisis provide countries with an opportunity to create future-ready e...

Renewables in focus to revive energy sector as economies ease lockdowns

A sudden slump in energy consumption due to worldwide lockdown caused by the COVID-19 had threatened the energy transition due to a plunge in oil prices. However, as predicted by COE-EDP clean energy and inward-looking policies are the focu...

Videos

Latest News

Italy's coronavirus death toll rises by 56 to 34,223

Deaths from the COVID-19 epidemic in Italy climbed by 56 on Friday against 53 the day before, the Civil Protection Agency said, taking the total toll to 34,223. The official tally of new cases rose by just 163 against 379 on Thursday, but t...

Black fashion professionals demand industry change in 'Vogue Challenge'

By Amber Milne LONDON, June 12 Thomson Reuters Foundation - Black models, stylists and fashion photographers have taken to social media to post their own versions of Vogue covers, demanding change in the industry to ensure greater diversity...

BMC to start computerised dashboard for availability of pyres in cremation grounds of Mumbai

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation BMC is finalising plans for a computerised dashboard to display real-time data on availability of pyres in Mumbai, which is witnessing a huge rush at cremation centres due to COVID-19 deaths and other ...

US STOCKS-Wall Street rises after biggest pullback since March

Wall Streets main indexes rose on Friday, after a steep decline in the previous session, but were still on track for their worst week in nearly three months on fears of a rise in new coronavirus infections and economic worries.The indexes, ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020