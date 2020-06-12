Left Menu
Lebanese central bank to inject dollars to stop pound's slide

Lebanon's central bank will begin injecting dollars into the market on Monday, President Michel Aoun said on Friday, as it tries to stop a sharp fall in the local pound currency which has led to economic hardship and sparked unrest. The Lebanese pound had slumped to about 5,000 to the dollar from around 4,100 a week earlier, igniting protests in several cities on Thursday against the deteriorating economic conditions.

Reuters | Beirut | Updated: 12-06-2020 22:21 IST | Created: 12-06-2020 22:01 IST
File photo Image Credit: Flickr

The Lebanese pound had slumped to about 5,000 to the dollar from around 4,100 a week earlier, igniting protests in several cities on Thursday against the deteriorating economic conditions. One dealer who was buying dollars at 5,000 pounds before the announcement said the price had now fallen to 4,500, indicating the move may help the local currency to steady.

In total, the pound has lost some 70% of its value since October, when Lebanon plunged into a financial crisis that has seen businesses close, prices and unemployment soar, and the introduction of capital controls that have severed Lebanese from their hard currency savings. Finance Minister Ghazi Wazni also said the pound was starting to gain ground after the announcement and would continue to do so, according to broadcaster LBCI.

Parliament speaker Nabih Berri said earlier that the government had agreed steps to reduce the dollar price to about 3,000-3,200 pounds. The heavily indebted country has maintained an official dollar peg of 1,507.5, but dollars at this level have been rationed exclusively for imports of fuel, medicine, and wheat.

In a bid to rein in the parallel market, the central bank began a unified pricing system last week with the goal of lowering the price to 3,200. However, importers said dollars at the lower rate, which was set at 3,940 on Friday and will be gradually lowered each morning, have been unavailable. Berri also said agreement was reached on speaking to the International Monetary Fund in "one language", amid disagreement between MPs, the central bank and government officials engaged in talks with the Fund for an economic reform programme.

Beirut is hoping to secure billions of dollars in financing, but the talks have been stalled by internal disagreements over the value of huge losses in the financial system and proposals for how to cover them. Aoun said that financial sector losses should not be borne by depositors but instead by the government, central bank, and commercial banks.

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Impact of COVID-19 on children in Ghana

COVID-19 has threatened the entire behaviour and socialization of children in Ghana. Besides, it has exposed them to greater risks of exploitation due to the closure of schools and the financial crisis of their parents. On the occasion of t...

How COVID-19 is playing with street children in Tanzania

Child labor is one of the worst socio-economic problems of our times. However, the crisis of COVID-19 has aggravated it further. The&#160;World Day Against Child Labour-2020 on June 12, focuses on the impact of the crisis on child labour. T...

Digital learning booming, but a hybrid model of education delivery to thrive

The impact on education due to COVID-19 is likely to have worsened educational inequalities but the increased adoption of digital education and lessons learned during the crisis provide countries with an opportunity to create future-ready e...

Renewables in focus to revive energy sector as economies ease lockdowns

A sudden slump in energy consumption due to worldwide lockdown caused by the COVID-19 had threatened the energy transition due to a plunge in oil prices. However, as predicted by COE-EDP clean energy and inward-looking policies are the focu...

