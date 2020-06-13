Left Menu
Development News Edition

Colombia receives multi-million funding boost to protect tropical forests

By Anastasia Moloney BOGOTA, June 12 (Thomson Reuters Foundation) - Britain pledged on Friday to give Colombia 64 million pounds ($80 million) to help the South American nation protect its threatened tropical forests as part of a new four-year conservation program targeting areas with high deforestation rates. The money will be spent on updating a register of land ownership and use - known as a cadastre - as well as stepping up efforts to fight environmental crimes such as illegal logging, said Roberto Mario Esmeral, Colombia's environment vice minister.

Reuters | Updated: 13-06-2020 02:30 IST | Created: 13-06-2020 02:30 IST
Colombia receives multi-million funding boost to protect tropical forests

By Anastasia Moloney BOGOTA, June 12 (Thomson Reuters Foundation) - Britain pledged on Friday to give Colombia 64 million pounds ($80 million) to help the South American nation protect its threatened tropical forests as part of a new four-year conservation program targeting areas with high deforestation rates.

The money will be spent on updating a register of land ownership and use - known as a cadastre - as well as stepping up efforts to fight environmental crimes such as illegal logging, said Roberto Mario Esmeral, Colombia's environment vice minister. It will also aim to create sustainable jobs in rural farming communities, he said.

Each year about 200,000 hectares of tropical forest are destroyed to make way for farming, cattle ranching or coca production, or as a result of illegal logging and mining, according to official figures. Deforestation is rising in Colombia's protected areas and national parks, including in parts of its Amazon rainforest in the country's south.

More needs to be done to monitor and combat environmental violations, Esmeral said. "This is everyone's responsibility," he noted during an online meeting to launch the project.

"We all have to unite and to start to denounce when we identify these crimes," said Esmeral, who is vice minister of territorial environmental planning. Parts of the Amazon, the world's largest tropical rainforest, covers about 26 million hectares (100,300 square miles) of Colombia's territory.

Protecting the forest is considered vital to slowing global climate change because it absorbs vast amounts of planet-warming carbon dioxide. Colombia's national parks are not generally guarded by park rangers, instead relying on indigenous communities and military units for protection.

In February, Colombia said it will create a special military unit, including troops and equipment from the army, air force, navy and national police, focused on protecting national parks and stepping up operations against illegal armed groups who cut trees or cause forest fires. About 22,000 members of Colombia's security forces are already involved in protecting the country's diverse ecosystems, from tropical forests to wetlands.

Last year, nearly 90 military operations were carried out to help protect the environment, according to defence ministry figures. Those included seizing illegal timber and arresting more than 200 people for environmental crimes, according to the ministry.

The new British-financed project will also invest in building a more up-to-date cadastre in areas with high deforestation rates. Better land registry records make property ownership clearer and help authorities make more informed decisions about which land to protect, said Esmeral.

"It can be a source of information to conserve forests and plan the ... sustainable use of the land," he said.

TRENDING

Trump considering suspending H1B, other visas: report

NZ signs digital economy partnership agreement with Chile and Singapore

Entertainment News Roundup: Comcast, media mogul Byron Allen reach carriage deal; Los Angeles movie theaters fail to get green light to reopen and more

The Curse of Oak Island Season 8 will return, what’re the possibilities, get other updates

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Impact of COVID-19 on children in Ghana

COVID-19 has threatened the entire behaviour and socialization of children in Ghana. Besides, it has exposed them to greater risks of exploitation due to the closure of schools and the financial crisis of their parents. On the occasion of t...

How COVID-19 is playing with street children in Tanzania

Child labor is one of the worst socio-economic problems of our times. However, the crisis of COVID-19 has aggravated it further. The&#160;World Day Against Child Labour-2020 on June 12, focuses on the impact of the crisis on child labour. T...

Digital learning booming, but a hybrid model of education delivery to thrive

The impact on education due to COVID-19 is likely to have worsened educational inequalities but the increased adoption of digital education and lessons learned during the crisis provide countries with an opportunity to create future-ready e...

Renewables in focus to revive energy sector as economies ease lockdowns

A sudden slump in energy consumption due to worldwide lockdown caused by the COVID-19 had threatened the energy transition due to a plunge in oil prices. However, as predicted by COE-EDP clean energy and inward-looking policies are the focu...

Videos

Latest News

FACTBOX-What changes are governments making in response to George Floyd protests?

Protests over the death of George Floyd while in Minneapolis police custody have prompted government and police officials across the United States to enact or propose changes aimed at showing demonstrators that their concerns about police b...

Soccer-Ronaldo misses penalty as Juve squeeze into final with Milan draw

Cristiano Ronaldo missed a penalty as Juventus were held to a 0-0 draw by 10-man AC Milan on Friday but the Turin side still squeezed into the Coppa Italia final as the season restarted following a three-month stoppage for the novel coronav...

UK PM faces cabinet backlash over plans to suspend Sunday trading laws - The Times

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson is facing a cabinet backlash over plans to suspend Sunday trading laws, with three ministers warning him against it, The Times newspaper reported.Some lawmakers wrote a letter to the prime minister sayin...

Facebook fires employee who protested its inaction on Trump tweets

A Facebook Inc employee who criticized Chief Executive Mark Zuckerbergs decision not to take action against inflammatory posts by U.S. President Donald Trump this month said on Friday that the social media company had fired him.Brandon Dail...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020