Colombia Secures $200M World Bank Boost for Earthquake Recovery and Rebuilding

Colombia will receive an additional US$200 million from the World Bank Group to help communities recover from the earthquake that struck the country on August 10, providing financial support for emergency response and reconstruction. The financing expands the government's access to budget resources at a time when affected communities need assistance, supporting immediate recovery efforts and strengthening the country's capacity to manage the economic and social pressures caused by major disasters.

Fresh Funding for Communities Facing Recovery

The new financing complements Colombia's Development Policy Loan with a Catastrophe Deferred Drawdown Option, known as a Cat DDO, for Disaster Risk Management. Approved in February 2025, the original loan has already been fully disbursed, making this additional support a new source of funding to help the government address needs following the earthquake and respond rapidly to large-scale emergencies.

Colombia's Minister of Finance and Public Credit, Miguel Gómez Martínez, described the approval as a sign of confidence in the country and the government's ability to respond responsibly during difficult times. He welcomed the additional resources for earthquake-affected communities, highlighting the importance of financial support that allows authorities to address urgent needs as recovery and reconstruction move forward.

How Emergency Credit Supports Disaster Response

A Cat DDO is a contingent line of credit that gives governments access to immediate liquidity following a natural disaster or public health emergency. It helps finance urgent response and recovery needs, providing a financial resource that countries can draw on when an emergency places sudden pressure on public budgets and demands quick decisions about assistance.

The additional US$200 million will provide rapid budget support for Colombia's post-earthquake reconstruction needs and continue strengthening its disaster risk management and disaster risk financing frameworks. These frameworks help shape how the country prepares for emergencies, manages their consequences and secures resources for its response, making financial readiness part of the broader effort to protect communities from disaster-related disruption.

Building Financial Readiness for Future Emergencies

Juan Martínez Álvarez, the World Bank Group's representative in Colombia, said the operation would strengthen the country's financial capacity to respond to disasters and help resources reach affected communities quickly. He emphasized the need to equip institutions with the tools required to support recovery, connecting the availability of financing with the government's ability to deliver assistance where it is needed.

Colombia has previously used World Bank Group Cat DDO operations to support its response to crises associated with the La Niña phenomenon and the COVID-19 pandemic. The new financing builds on that experience and the continuing partnership between Colombia and the World Bank Group, supporting earthquake recovery alongside efforts to protect vulnerable populations, improve disaster preparedness and reduce the economic and social damage caused by future emergencies.