Left Menu
Development News Edition

Scope to finetune stimulus package, says EAC-PM member Ashima Goyal

Commenting on India's foreign exchange reserves crossing the USD 500 billion mark, Goyal said, ''Our foreign exchange reserves are borrowed reserves. Best way to increase foreign exchange reserves is to attract investment."

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 13-06-2020 14:55 IST | Created: 13-06-2020 14:55 IST
Scope to finetune stimulus package, says EAC-PM member Ashima Goyal

The government's Rs 20.97 lakh crore rescue package for the coronavirus-hit economy is not cast in iron and there is scope to finetune it, the PM's economic advisory council member Ashima Goyal said on Saturday. She also said the government has to kickstart demand to stimulate the economy.       "The (economic) package is not cast-iron...there is scope to finetune the economic package," she said while addressing a virtual seminar organised by the PHD Chamber of Commerce and Industry. Goyal, a part-time member of the Economic Advisory Council to the Prime Minister (EAC-PM), added that much of the stimulus pertained to the financial sector and "sequencing of demand and supply is very important to stimulate the economy." The government last month unveiled a Rs 20.97 lakh crore economic package, which includes RBI's Rs 8.01 lakh crore worth of liquidity measures

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman had announced the package in five tranches, which included Rs 3.70 lakh crore support for MSMEs, Rs 75,000 crore for NBFCs and Rs 90,000 crore for power distribution companies, free foodgrains to migrant workers, increased allocation for MGNREGS, tax relief to certain sections and Rs 15,000 crore allocated to the healthcare sector

On revival of India's growth, Goyal said the COVID-19 pandemic is a temporary exogenous shock for the economy. "We see a whole range of economic growth forecasts... when human capital is intact then you see a sharp recovery after the real shock," Goyal, also a professor of economics at IGIDR, said. The Indian economy grew at its slowest pace in 11 years at 4.2 per cent in 2019-20. The COVID-19 outbreak and subsequent lockdowns have severely disrupted economic activities.       S&P Global Ratings and Fitch Ratings have said India's economy will shrink by 5 per cent in the current fiscal, while Moody's has projected a contraction of 4 per cent.         Commenting on India's foreign exchange reserves crossing the USD 500 billion mark, Goyal said, ''Our foreign exchange reserves are borrowed reserves. Best way to increase foreign exchange reserves is to attract investment." PTI BKS ABMABM

TRENDING

36 new COVID-19 cases in Sikkim, total rises to 63

The Curse of Oak Island Season 8 will return, what’re the possibilities, get other updates

Trump considering suspending H1B, other visas: report

Fast & Furious 9: Finn Cole, Vinnie Bennett, Ozuna, Francis Ngannou join the cast

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Impact of COVID-19 on children in Ghana

COVID-19 has threatened the entire behaviour and socialization of children in Ghana. Besides, it has exposed them to greater risks of exploitation due to the closure of schools and the financial crisis of their parents. On the occasion of t...

How COVID-19 is playing with street children in Tanzania

Child labor is one of the worst socio-economic problems of our times. However, the crisis of COVID-19 has aggravated it further. The&#160;World Day Against Child Labour-2020 on June 12, focuses on the impact of the crisis on child labour. T...

Digital learning booming, but a hybrid model of education delivery to thrive

The impact on education due to COVID-19 is likely to have worsened educational inequalities but the increased adoption of digital education and lessons learned during the crisis provide countries with an opportunity to create future-ready e...

Renewables in focus to revive energy sector as economies ease lockdowns

A sudden slump in energy consumption due to worldwide lockdown caused by the COVID-19 had threatened the energy transition due to a plunge in oil prices. However, as predicted by COE-EDP clean energy and inward-looking policies are the focu...

Videos

Latest News

Trump postpones campaign rally in Tulsa to June 20

US President Donald Trump has postponed his campaign rally in Tulsa, Oklahoma, which was earlier scheduled for June 19 Juneteenth, a holiday to commemorate the end of slavery in the US. It will now be held on June 20. We had previously sche...

London police impose restrictions as counter protests planned

British police have imposed strict restrictions on groups planning to protest in London Saturday in a bid to avoid violent clashes. Protesters from the Black Lives Matter movement, as well as far-right groups, have said they plan to gather ...

South Africa reports big delays in test results

South Africa says the average delay in obtaining coronavirus test results from public labs has risen to 12 days amid backlogs and shortages of testing materials. South Africa represents well over a quarter of Africas virus cases, with more ...

COVID-19 count in Pakistan's Punjab province crosses 50,000

Pakistans Punjab province has become the first to have reported more than 50,000 cases of coronavirus. With 2,705 new COVID-19 cases, Punjab province registered a total of 50,087 cases, Dawn reported.Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Assembly Speaker Mush...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020