Left Menu
Development News Edition

Govt unlikely to go for privatisation of PSBs this fiscal

Following the consolidation, there are now seven large public sector banks, and five smaller ones. At present, four public sector banks are under the RBI's Prompt Corrective Action (PCA) framework, which puts several restrictions on them, including on lending, management compensation and directors' fees.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 14-06-2020 10:33 IST | Created: 14-06-2020 10:33 IST
Govt unlikely to go for privatisation of PSBs this fiscal

Privatisation of any public sector bank (PSB) during the current fiscal is very unlikely due to their low valuations and mounting stressed assets amid the COVID-19 crisis, sources said. At present, four public sector banks are under the RBI's Prompt Corrective Action (PCA) framework, which puts several restrictions on them, including on lending, management compensation and directors' fees. So, it does not make any business sense to sell these lenders -- Indian Overseas Bank (IOB), Central Bank of India, UCO Bank and United Bank of India -- as there will not be any suitors for them from the private banking space, the sources said. The government will refrain from distress sale of its entities, especially if they are in strategic sectors, they added. Forget outright sale, hardly any public sector bank has gone for stake dilution in the last many years as valuations have been very depressed, sources said, adding the government stake in some PSBs has gone past 75 per cent due to successive capital infusions for meeting mandatory regulatory ratios. The COVID-19 pandemic has not only halted the process of recovery of PSBs but it is going to have an adverse impact on financial health of private sector banks too, they said. Sanguine about better financial health of the PSBs, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman had not announced any capital infusion for them in Budget 2020-21 in February this year. The government, however, is following the process of consolidation of PSBs for the past few years. It started with the merger of State Bank of Saurashtra with its parent State Bank of India (SBI) in 2008. Subsequently, State Bank of Indore was merged with SBI in 2010. After an over six-year hiatus, SBI again amalgamated its remaining five subsidiaries State Bank of Patiala, State Bank of Bikaner and Jaipur, State Bank of Mysore, State Bank of Travancore, State Bank of Hyderabad along with Bhartiya Mahila Bank (BMB) effective April 2017. In the first three-way amalgamation, Vijaya Bank and Dena Bank were merged with Bank of Baroda from April 1, 2019 to create the third-largest lender of the country. A mega consolidation exercise took shape beginning April this year. As per the consolidation plan, Oriental Bank of Commerce and United Bank of India were merged into Punjab National Bank; Syndicate Bank into Canara Bank; Andhra Bank and Corporation Bank into Union Bank of India; and Allahabad Bank into Indian Bank. Following the consolidation, there are now seven large public sector banks, and five smaller ones. There were as many as 27 PSBs in 2017.

TRENDING

Covid-19 fallout: SII signs deal with Astra Zeneca to manufacture vaccines in India

Science News Roundup: Baby dragons take their bow in a Slovenian cave; Researchers in Thailand testing horseshoe bats for coronavirus and more

With face masks on, passing out parade held at IMA Dehradun

Jason Kim to develop film about Korean grandmothers returning to school

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Impact of COVID-19 on children in Ghana

COVID-19 has threatened the entire behaviour and socialization of children in Ghana. Besides, it has exposed them to greater risks of exploitation due to the closure of schools and the financial crisis of their parents. On the occasion of t...

How COVID-19 is playing with street children in Tanzania

Child labor is one of the worst socio-economic problems of our times. However, the crisis of COVID-19 has aggravated it further. The&#160;World Day Against Child Labour-2020 on June 12, focuses on the impact of the crisis on child labour. T...

Digital learning booming, but a hybrid model of education delivery to thrive

The impact on education due to COVID-19 is likely to have worsened educational inequalities but the increased adoption of digital education and lessons learned during the crisis provide countries with an opportunity to create future-ready e...

Renewables in focus to revive energy sector as economies ease lockdowns

A sudden slump in energy consumption due to worldwide lockdown caused by the COVID-19 had threatened the energy transition due to a plunge in oil prices. However, as predicted by COE-EDP clean energy and inward-looking policies are the focu...

Videos

Latest News

Amitabh Bachchan remembers Rishi Kapoor: No one could lip-sync like him

Megastar Amitabh Bachchan on Sunday remembered late actor Rishi Kapoors passion for cinema, saying nobody could match the genuineness his friend had while lip-syncing to a songKapoor passed away on April 30 aged 67 after a two year long bat...

Sarangi asks Odisha CM for firm guidelines to check microfinance cos

Union Minister Pratap Sarangi has urged Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik to put in place firm guidelines to rein in the microfinance companies in the state who harass women borrowers amid the COVID-19 pandemic. These microfinance compan...

Harsh Vardhan, Kejriwal arrive at MHA office to hold meeting on COVID-19 situation in Delhi

Union Health Minister Dr Harsh Vardhan and Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal have reached Ministry of Home Affairs to hold a meeting with Amit Shah over COVID-19 situation in the national capital. The meeting comes at the time when India...

NRL match postponed over coronavirus fears

A match in Australias National Rugby League Sunday between the Sydney Roosters and Canterbury Bulldogs has been postponed over fears a Bulldogs player may have been exposed to the coronavirus. Prop Aiden Tolman has a child at the Laguna Str...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020