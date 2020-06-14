Left Menu
Development News Edition

India to get its maiden gas trading platform

Sources said the bids will be monitored securely to ensure the highest integrity and efficacy of the marketplace. In continuous trade, the price will be matched based on bids and offers in continuous sessions.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 14-06-2020 14:26 IST | Created: 14-06-2020 14:26 IST
India to get its maiden gas trading platform

India will on Monday get its very own natural gas trading platform that will help discover local market price for gas through transparent demand-supply matching. Oil Minister Dharmendra Pradhan will launch the Indian Gas Exchange (IGX) to kickstart natural gas trading, official sources said. IGX is India's first automated national level trading platform to promote and sustain an efficient and robust gas market and foster gas trading in the country. The platform will feature multiple buyers and sellers trading in spot and forward contracts at designated physical hubs. IGX is a neutral and transparent market-place where both buyers and sellers will trade gas as the underlying commodity. The contracts traded at IGX are for compulsory specific physical delivery and settlement of the trade is subject to the condition that such contracts are non-transferable in nature and without any netting-off thereby.  Sources said IGX will enable efficient and competitive discovery of gas prices and one of its most important objectives is also to maintain market integrity. Initially, trading is proposed to commence at the physical hubs at Hazira and Dahej in Gujarat and Oduru/Kakinada in Andhra Pradesh. Going forward, new hubs would be introduced, they said. For price discovery, the exchange will invite time scheduled bids from buyers and sellers, on which a price discovery mechanism will be run to settle delivery of gas. It will offer six market products -- day-ahead, daily, weekly, weekdays, fortnightly and monthly. Some of these contracts will be available on Day 1 of trading, that is June 15, while some will be introduced later, they said. IGX has successfully held three mock trading sessions (March 20, April 9 and May 21) with significant participation from the industry. IGX technology platform provides rapid, accurate, secure and efficient trade, catering to the requirements of pre-and post-trade functionalities with the capability to handle complex orders. The bidding is done in an anonymous manner, where the buyer and seller do not know their counterpart. The price discovery will be either through double-sided closed auction with uniform price mechanism or through continuous trade mechanisms. In a double-sided closed auction, the participants input their bids to buy/sell at a specific price point. The market will determine one single uniform market clearing price. In continuous trade, the price will be matched based on bids and offers in continuous sessions. Sources said the bids will be monitored securely to ensure the highest integrity and efficacy of the marketplace. The platform also provides counterpart guarantee in terms of fund obligation to its members.

TRENDING

Covid-19 fallout: SII signs deal with Astra Zeneca to manufacture vaccines in India

Science News Roundup: Baby dragons take their bow in a Slovenian cave; Researchers in Thailand testing horseshoe bats for coronavirus and more

With face masks on, passing out parade held at IMA Dehradun

Jason Kim to develop film about Korean grandmothers returning to school

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Impact of COVID-19 on children in Ghana

COVID-19 has threatened the entire behaviour and socialization of children in Ghana. Besides, it has exposed them to greater risks of exploitation due to the closure of schools and the financial crisis of their parents. On the occasion of t...

How COVID-19 is playing with street children in Tanzania

Child labor is one of the worst socio-economic problems of our times. However, the crisis of COVID-19 has aggravated it further. The&#160;World Day Against Child Labour-2020 on June 12, focuses on the impact of the crisis on child labour. T...

Digital learning booming, but a hybrid model of education delivery to thrive

The impact on education due to COVID-19 is likely to have worsened educational inequalities but the increased adoption of digital education and lessons learned during the crisis provide countries with an opportunity to create future-ready e...

Renewables in focus to revive energy sector as economies ease lockdowns

A sudden slump in energy consumption due to worldwide lockdown caused by the COVID-19 had threatened the energy transition due to a plunge in oil prices. However, as predicted by COE-EDP clean energy and inward-looking policies are the focu...

Videos

Latest News

CM assures COVID-19 affected AIADMK MLA all medical aid

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister K Palaniswami on Sunday spoke to a party MLA admitted to a private hospital with COVID-19 and assured him of all necessary medical assistance. The chief minister had a telephonic conversation with Sriperumbudur leg...

Amid dispute with China, India looking to complete work on strategic DSDBO road by this year

Amid the ongoing dispute with China in eastern Ladakh over the Chinese military buildup, the Border Roads Organisation BRO is looking to complete the work on the 255 Km-long strategic Darbuk-Shyok-Daulat Beg Oldie DSDBO road including eight...

Man held for killing wife, son by setting them ablaze

A 39 year-old man has been arrested for allegedly killing his wife and son by setting them on fire following an argument, police said on Sunday. His minor daughter, who also sustained burn injuries in the incident, is undergoing treatment, ...

Soldier killed, two injured in Pakistani firing in Poonch

An Army jawan was killed and two others were injured when Pakistani troops opened fire and shelled areas along the Line of Control LoC in Poonch district of Jammu and Kashmir, officials said on Sunday. The jawan is the third Army personn...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020