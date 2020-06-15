PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - June 15

The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy. Headlines

Johnson seeks to galvanise Brexit talks with EU chiefs https://on.ft.com/2ADQEq7 Timberland and Vans owner eyes acquisitions despite uncertainty https://on.ft.com/2YGdF3Q

FRC's former chairman joins private equity firm Carlyle https://on.ft.com/2YBlGXG Overview

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson will join a call with EU leaders on Monday to discuss future talks on EU-UK relationship. Apparel maker VF Corp is eyeing further acquisitions despite coronavirus uncertainty, saying it could be a good time to expand its collection of clothing, footwear and accessories brands.

Former chair of Britain's Financial Reporting Council, Simon Dingemans, who stepped down last month from UK accounting watchdog, will join U.S. private equity firm Carlyle Group Inc as a managing director in charge of UK buyouts. (Compiled by Bengaluru newsroom)