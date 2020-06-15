Left Menu
Development News Edition

Unisys supports CyberPeace Institute’s Cyber4Healthcare initiative

Cyber4Healthcare further calls for a stop to cyberattacks on hospitals, healthcare and medical research facilities, and for attackers to be held accountable with international law to be applied where possible.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Wellington | Updated: 15-06-2020 08:34 IST | Created: 15-06-2020 08:34 IST
Unisys supports CyberPeace Institute’s Cyber4Healthcare initiative
“Protecting the healthcare as any other critical civilian infrastructure is a collective responsibility,” said Stéphane Duguin, CEO of the CyberPeace Institute. Image Credit: Wikimedia commons

Unisys Corporation (NYSE: UIS) today announced its support of the CyberPeace Institute's Cyber4Healthcare initiative, a program designed to offer free cybersecurity services to healthcare providers fighting the COVID-19 pandemic. This follows a public call last month asking governments around the globe to join forces with the private sector and academia to ensure that medical facilities are protected from cyber threats.

As part of its support for the program, Unisys will be providing pro bono online consultations designed to help healthcare organisations address the following critical areas of cyber defence:

How to minimise the effect of ransomware within an organisation by leveraging proven strategies like Zero Trust and network architectures like micro-segmentation;

How to more safely extend cyber perimeters to include work-from-home (WFH) with better identity and encryption practices; and

A "spot check" of current cyber risk based on an individual organisation's operational goals. "The world is at a critical moment in time, as the security risks we all face and our reliance on internet connectivity has been magnified as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic," said Tom Patterson, Unisys Chief Trust Officer. "We know that adversaries can attack our most critical infrastructures through the click of a single WFH employee. That's why Unisys is proud to stand with government, industry and academic leaders around the world to safeguard patient data, testing information and intellectual property so that our medical workers on the frontline can focus on delivering care to patients in their hour of need."

Cyber4Healthcare further calls for a stop to cyberattacks on hospitals, healthcare and medical research facilities, and for attackers to be held accountable with international law to be applied where possible.

Hospitals and healthcare organisations are increasingly under attack as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic. INTERPOL recently warned that it has detected a significant increase in cyber-attacks against hospitals around the world that are engaged in the COVID-19 response. And a joint alert from the Department of Homeland Security Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency and UK National Cyber Security Centre (NCSC) warned of a rise in Coronavirus-related cyber campaigns that use malware and "password spraying" to target healthcare organisations, pharmaceutical companies, medical research organisations, local governments and academia.

"Protecting the healthcare as any other critical civilian infrastructure is a collective responsibility," said Stéphane Duguin, CEO of the CyberPeace Institute. "We are very excited to work with Unisys to bring assistance to healthcare organisations so they can continue protecting human life during the pandemic."

As a global security provider to critical infrastructure around the world, Unisys is committed to making cyberspace more secure. Unisys Chairman and CEO Peter Altabef have co-chaired the National Security Telecommunications Advisory Committee's (NSTAC) Cybersecurity Moonshot initiative, which calls for a "whole-of-nation approach" to create a safer, more resilient internet for government and critical infrastructure services. In October 2019, the Aspen Institute announced commitments from industry representatives, including Unisys, to address the mounting shortfall in the nation's cybersecurity workforce.

Unisys Security Solutions, including Unisys Stealth®, bring "Always On" security, built on a foundation of Zero Trust that grows with an organisation's business. Leveraging identity-driven micro-segmentation to isolate critical data, Unisys identifies, validates and secures trusted users, devices and data flow.

TRENDING

Sushant Singh Rajput commits suicide at his residence in Mumbai, say reports

Bollywood Actor Sushant Singh Rajput commits suicide in Mumbai

Entertainment News Roundup: Netflix in talks to source Indian content; Christopher Nolan movie 'Tenet' to open July 31 and more

Beds for COVID-19 patients in Delhi to increase by 5000: CM

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Impact of COVID-19 on children in Ghana

COVID-19 has threatened the entire behaviour and socialization of children in Ghana. Besides, it has exposed them to greater risks of exploitation due to the closure of schools and the financial crisis of their parents. On the occasion of t...

How COVID-19 is playing with street children in Tanzania

Child labor is one of the worst socio-economic problems of our times. However, the crisis of COVID-19 has aggravated it further. The&#160;World Day Against Child Labour-2020 on June 12, focuses on the impact of the crisis on child labour. T...

Digital learning booming, but a hybrid model of education delivery to thrive

The impact on education due to COVID-19 is likely to have worsened educational inequalities but the increased adoption of digital education and lessons learned during the crisis provide countries with an opportunity to create future-ready e...

Renewables in focus to revive energy sector as economies ease lockdowns

A sudden slump in energy consumption due to worldwide lockdown caused by the COVID-19 had threatened the energy transition due to a plunge in oil prices. However, as predicted by COE-EDP clean energy and inward-looking policies are the focu...

Videos

Latest News

Fuel price hike causes trouble for commuters in Delhi

The rates of fuel have been increased in the national capital, depending on the incidence of local sales tax or VAT, causing trouble for commuters. With the hike in fuel prices, the petrol prices stand at Rs 76.26litre increase by Rs 0.48, ...

Restoration work begins at Srinagar's Synthetic Football Turf

Jammu and Kashmir government on Monday started the restoration work at Synthetic Football Turf after relaxations were announced in Unlock 1. During the lockdown, the restoration work of the stadium was put at halt by the authorities.Home ma...

Chinese police say Midea founder rescued after house break-in

Chinese police said on Monday that the billionaire founder of house appliance manufacturing giant Midea Group, He Xiangjian, had been rescued safely after his house was broken into the night before. Police in the southern Chinese city of Fo...

Hong Kong Disneyland will re-open June 18

Hong Kong Disneyland will re-open June 18, as the city looks to gradually restart its economy amid a dwindling of coronavirus infections. Hong Kong Disneyland, which has been closed since January due to the coronavirus pandemic, will reopen...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020