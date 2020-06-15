Left Menu
China shares flat; start-up index hits near 4-mth high on recent market reforms

China's major indexes pared early losses and were little changed on Monday, as a rally in the start-up board on the latest capital market reforms kept concerns over a second wave of coronavirus cases in Beijing in check. ** At the midday break, the Shanghai Composite index was down 0.01% at 2,919.48, while China's blue-chip CSI300 index was down 0.05%.

Reuters | Updated: 15-06-2020 10:01 IST
China's major indexes pared early losses and were little changed on Monday, as a rally in the start-up board on the latest capital market reforms kept concerns over a second wave of coronavirus cases in Beijing in check.

** At the midday break, the Shanghai Composite index was down 0.01% at 2,919.48, while China's blue-chip CSI300 index was down 0.05%. ** SSEC and CSI300 declined as much as 0.5% and 0.6% earlier in the session amid worries over the resurgence of the coronavirus outbreak.

** After weeks with almost no new coronavirus infections, Beijing has recorded dozens of new cases in recent days, all linked to a major wholesale food market, raising concerns about a resurgence of the disease. ** "Market participants now are confident China could bring the coronavirus outbreak in Beijing under control, as we've gone through the outbreak in Wuhan city," said Fu Yanping, an analyst with China Galaxy Securities.

** The A-share market was helped by gains in the tech-heavy start-up board, which gained 2.2% to its highest level since Feb.26. ** China has finalised new rules for companies looking to list on Shenzhen's ChiNext board, streamlining the listing process and allowing IPO pricing to be fully determined by the market.

** "We expect structural capital markets reforms to accelerate in China, helping reshape the investment landscape for new economy stocks listed both on the A-share market and offshore markets, and further spur a recovery in sentiment," analysts at China Renaissance noted in a report. ** China's industrial output rose for a second straight month in May but the gain was smaller than expected.

** Chinese H-shares listed in Hong Kong fell 0.5% to 9,782.96, while the Hang Seng Index was down 0.62% at 24,150.85. ** Around the region, MSCI's Asia ex-Japan stock index was weaker by 0.75% while Japan's Nikkei index was down 1.28%.

