Left Menu
Development News Edition

China stocks fall on fresh virus wave concerns; start-up index hits near 4-mth high

** After weeks with almost no new coronavirus infections, Beijing has recorded dozens of new cases in recent days, all linked to a major wholesale food market, raising concerns about a resurgence of the disease. ** The fresh outbreak could dampen risk appetite in the short term, weighing on cyclical industries which heavily rely on restarting of work and production, though the impact on China's economy would be limited given its effective measures, Li Lifeng, an analyst with Zheshang Securities, wrote in a note.

Reuters | Shanghai | Updated: 15-06-2020 12:52 IST | Created: 15-06-2020 12:52 IST
China stocks fall on fresh virus wave concerns; start-up index hits near 4-mth high

China's major indexes ended lower on Monday, weighed down by wider losses in other markets in the region, over growing concerns about the resurgence of the coronavirus outbreak. ** At the close, the Shanghai Composite index was down 1.02%, while the blue-chip CSI300 index was down 1.2%.

** Around the region, MSCI's Asia ex-Japan stock index was weaker by 2.39%, while Japan's Nikkei index closed down 3.47%. ** After weeks with almost no new coronavirus infections, Beijing has recorded dozens of new cases in recent days, all linked to a major wholesale food market, raising concerns about a resurgence of the disease.

** The fresh outbreak could dampen risk appetite in the short term, weighing on cyclical industries which heavily rely on restarting of work and production, though the impact on China's economy would be limited given its effective measures, Li Lifeng, an analyst with Zheshang Securities, wrote in a note. ** New reforms in capital markets boosted the tech-heavy start-up board, which rose 0.6% to end at its highest closing level since Feb. 25. It has climbed more than 23% this year.

** China has finalised new rules for companies looking to list on Shenzhen's ChiNext board, streamlining the listing process and allowing IPO pricing to be fully market determined. ** "We expect structural capital market reforms to accelerate in China, helping reshape the investment landscape for new economy stocks listed both on the A-share market and offshore markets, and further spur a recovery in sentiment," analysts at China Renaissance noted in a report.

** At 0659 GMT, the yuan was quoted at 7.0972 per U.S. dollar, 0.16% weaker than the previous close of 7.0859.

TRENDING

Sushant Singh Rajput commits suicide at his residence in Mumbai, say reports

Bollywood Actor Sushant Singh Rajput commits suicide in Mumbai

Entertainment News Roundup: Netflix in talks to source Indian content; Christopher Nolan movie 'Tenet' to open July 31 and more

World News Roundup: Putin says Russia will be able to counter hypersonic weapons; Pride events kick off in Shanghai with city-run and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Impact of COVID-19 on children in Ghana

COVID-19 has threatened the entire behaviour and socialization of children in Ghana. Besides, it has exposed them to greater risks of exploitation due to the closure of schools and the financial crisis of their parents. On the occasion of t...

How COVID-19 is playing with street children in Tanzania

Child labor is one of the worst socio-economic problems of our times. However, the crisis of COVID-19 has aggravated it further. The&#160;World Day Against Child Labour-2020 on June 12, focuses on the impact of the crisis on child labour. T...

Digital learning booming, but a hybrid model of education delivery to thrive

The impact on education due to COVID-19 is likely to have worsened educational inequalities but the increased adoption of digital education and lessons learned during the crisis provide countries with an opportunity to create future-ready e...

Renewables in focus to revive energy sector as economies ease lockdowns

A sudden slump in energy consumption due to worldwide lockdown caused by the COVID-19 had threatened the energy transition due to a plunge in oil prices. However, as predicted by COE-EDP clean energy and inward-looking policies are the focu...

Videos

Latest News

Dutch drink offenders to get teetotal tag to keep them dry

People in the Netherlands convicted of crimes related to alcohol abuse will have to wear a special ankle bracelet to monitor their drinking habits once the government has passed the necessary legislation.The Dutch justice ministry has said ...

Australia 'disheartened' by death sentence in China

Australia on Sunday described as deeply disheartening a death sentence China imposed on an Australian man accused of drug smuggling, and the trade minister said it shouldnt be linked to ongoing friction over trade and the pandemic. Karm Gil...

French health minister: Worst of epidemic is behind us but virus not dead

The worst part of the coronavirus epidemic is behind France, but people must remain vigilant as the virus continues to circulate, Health Minister Olivier Veran said on Monday.The largest part of the epidemic is behind us but the virus is no...

‘Outer Banks’ star Chase Stokes and Madelyn Cline are dating

Actors Chase Stokes and Madelyn Cline, who play lovers in Netflix series Outer Banks, are in a relationshipStokes went public with his romance with Cline in an Instagram post over the weekend. The actor, 27, shared photos from the couples ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020